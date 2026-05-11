Valeria Sweet Expands International Profile with Cannes Proof-of-Concept and SXSW London World Premiere, Advancing Multi-Hyphenate Slate

Actress-filmmaker Valeria Sweet is emerging as an international talent to watch this season with projects connected to both the Cannes Film Festival and SXSW London, while simultaneously launching her own slate of original projects. Beyond her festival momentum, Sweet is also set to portray Liesel, the sister of Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich, in an upcoming feature film—further cementing her transition into globally positioned storytelling.

LOS ANGELES, CANNES, France and LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actress and filmmaker Valeria Sweet is building cross-market momentum this season with festival presence spanning both the Cannes Film Festival and SXSW London, positioning herself as an emerging multi-hyphenate voice working across performance and original material.

Sweet's short film Kissing Strangers has been officially selected for the Next Step Film Festival, where it will screen at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival. The short serves as a proof of concept for her upcoming feature Once in a Blue Moon, which Sweet wrote, directed, produced, and stars in—marking a deliberate expansion into filmmaker-led, character-driven storytelling.

In parallel, Sweet appears in the feature film The Remedy, which is set to make its world premiere at SXSW London. The project brings together an international ensemble and further underscores Sweet's continued work within the independent feature space. The film was previously previewed in Cannes last year through the Fantastic Pavilion.

Sweet has developed a track record of work across genre and format, complemented by additional skills including precision driving, stage combat, and dialect work. Her current trajectory reflects a focus on internationally viable projects.

Sweet is set to portray Liesel, the sister of Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich, in a forthcoming feature film. She is also developing additional features and limited-series material bridging European and U.S. market.

She is currently seeking U.K. theatrical representation.

Valeria Sweet is represented in Los Angeles by MGMT Artists and Kruglov Talent.

Media Contact

Valeria Sweet, Fox + Wolf Films, 1 3238131323, [email protected], imdb.me/valeriasweet

SOURCE Valeria Sweet