Valerie Grant, CFA, Announces the Graduation of the First Recipient of the Rose A. (Lanier) Brown Scholarship in Montgomery County, Maryland

Roderick Dreher, a member of the Class of 2024 at Coppin State University, is the first student to receive the scholarship named in honor of Rose A. Brown.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valerie Grant, CFA, proudly announces the graduation of Roderick Dreher, the first recipient of the PVAC Fund Named Scholarship, established in honor of her mother, Rose A. (Lanier) Brown. This scholarship is a personal tribute designed to inspire others to dedicate their lives to scholarship and service.

Valerie Grant, along with other family members and friends, endowed the scholarship in 2021 following the passing of her mother, Rose A. (Lanier) Brown, who dedicated her life to the values of education and service. Rose was a respected mathematician and operations research analyst for the US Department of the Army prior to her retirement and also served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Silver Spring, Maryland, a charter member of the Potomac Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and a community volunteer.

The scholarship's first recipient, Roderick Dreher, graduated from Coppin State University as a member of the Class of 2024. Coppin State University, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a publicly funded historically black university and part of the University System of Maryland and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Dreher expressed his deep gratitude for the scholarship, stating, "Words cannot express my sincere appreciation for what the PVAC Fund Inc. has done for me during my time as an undergraduate at Coppin State University. I will continue to use what I have learned to make a difference in the world!" Dreher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and is now pursuing a master's degree in human resources management.

When asked why she decided to fund the award, Grant emphasized the legacy of her parents, especially her mother, Rose Brown, who encouraged her and her sisters to pursue excellence, live with integrity, and serve others. Grant hopes that future students will be inspired to follow in her mother's footsteps. The Rose Brown Scholarship, like other assistance and programs offered by the PVAC Fund, is awarded to academically promising students from socially, economically, and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds in Montgomery County, Maryland. In addition to financial support, the PVAC Fund provides continuous mentoring to scholarship recipients. Since its inception, the Fund has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

Valerie Grant, CFA, shares her mother's belief in the power of education to transform lives. Supporting educational initiatives has been a cornerstone of her philanthropic activities and nonprofit board service. By providing essential personal and financial support to ambitious and deserving students, Grant hopes to further the work of this great organization, ensuring all students have the opportunity to improve their lives, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the world around them.

About Valerie Grant

Valerie Grant, CFA is a Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at a global investment management firm. A thought leader in her industry, Valerie is a sought-after speaker and has been a guest lecturer and presenter at Harvard Law School, the Yale School of Management and the CFA Institute. She also provides market commentary on CNBC, Bloomberg News, and other media outlets. She is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a trustee at Morehouse College, and a member of the Harvard Business School Alumni Board. Valerie holds an MBA with high distinction from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Media Contact

Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, 303 800 6186, [email protected]

SOURCE Valerie Grant