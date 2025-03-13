Valerie Ho Returns to Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

Shareholder Valerie W. Ho returns to global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shareholder Valerie W. Ho returns to global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office. She will join the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice with a focus on eCommerce matters. Ho was previously the general counsel for the Americas at eCommerce company SHEIN.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Valerie back to Greenberg Traurig. She is an exceptionally talented attorney with a depth of knowledge that will aid our clients who do business at the intersection of the technology, fashion, and retail sectors," Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "Valerie's return underscores our commitment to expanding our Intellectual Property & Technology Practice with forward-thinking leaders who deliver business-minded legal strategies."

Ho has deep experience representing technology, retail, and fashion clients in intellectual property (IP) and platform liability matters. She also counsels companies on a broad range of regulatory matters impacting eCommerce.

"Valerie brings an impressive blend of in-house and private practice experience, along with a sharp understanding of the legal and regulatory challenges facing global retail, eCommerce, and technology companies," Scott J. Bornstein and Mark R. Galis, co-chairs of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, said in a joint statement. "Her ability to navigate complex IP disputes and platform compliance issues will offer unparalleled value to our clients in these rapidly evolving industries."

"By returning to Greenberg Traurig, where I have so many wonderful friends and contacts, I have the opportunity to work with a number of different clients in the technology and retail spaces, advising global companies on their compliance and litigation issues," Ho said.

Ho received a J.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law and a B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. She is admitted to practice law in California.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, Information Technology, and Trademark Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2025 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

