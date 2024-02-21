Valerie Leonard Named Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State for the Second Consecutive Year

EverThrive Financial Group®, a financial advisory services firm in Birmingham, Alabama, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Leonard, AIF®, CPFA™, has been named to the Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2024. This is the second consecutive year Valerie has received this award. The list, published on forbes.com, features women managing cumulative assets of over $2.8 trillion.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverThrive Financial Group®, a financial advisory services firm in Birmingham, Alabama, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Leonard, AIF®, CPFA™, has been named to the Forbes' Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2024. This is the second consecutive year Valerie has received this award. The list, published on forbes.com, features women managing cumulative assets of over $2.8 trillion.

"As a female in the investment world, this recognition is a powerful affirmation for women everywhere that it is possible to break down barriers and shatter glass ceilings," Valerie said when asked about the award. "Female advisors across the nation are bringing immense value to their clients, and I hope this achievement will serve as a reminder to future generations that women can and should pursue careers in finance."

Valerie has been a dedicated leader in the financial industry and retirement community for almost two decades, garnering numerous recognitions nationwide. Her mission is straightforward: to empower individuals to achieve their utmost potential by optimizing their financial resources, fostering meaningful relationships, and managing their time wisely. Valerie's client-centric approach sets her apart, helping her clients achieve their goals with personalized guidance and unwavering support.

About EverThrive Financial Group®

EverThrive Financial Group® has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2007. The firm prides itself on offering clients independent, customized service solutions including full-service investment management, financial planning advice, and 401(k) services. For more information, please visit www.everthrivefinancial.com.

2024 Forbes Top Women Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, created by SHOOK Research. Presented in February 2024 based on data gathered from September 2022 to September 2023. 23,245 advisors were considered, 1,991 advisors were recognized. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for more award information.

