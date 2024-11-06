Valerie Leonard Named to the Top Women of Excellence List for 2024 by the National Association of Plan Advisors

EverThrive Financial Group®, a financial advisory services firm in Birmingham, Alabama, is excited to announce that the firm's Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Leonard, has been named to the Top Women of Excellence list for 2024 by the National Association of Plan Advisors.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverThrive Financial Group®, a financial advisory services firm in Birmingham, Alabama, is excited to announce that the firm's Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Leonard, has been named to the Top Women of Excellence list for 2024 by the National Association of Plan Advisors.

"Being recognized for bringing excellence to the retirement industry is an incredible honor," Valerie remarked. "This distinction underscores our firm's commitment to helping clients build secure financial futures, and I am grateful for the dedication of my team who make this work possible every day."

Created by the National Association of Plan Advisors and divided into three categories – Captains, MVPs, and Rising Stars - the list features women who are "making significant contributions to the retirement industry and bringing excellence to the profession." The captains category includes women like Valerie who are principles, leaders, owners, and producing advisors who are focused on the growth of the organization.

About EverThrive Financial Group®

EverThrive Financial Group® has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2007. The firm prides itself on offering clients independent, customized service solutions including full-service investment management, financial planning advice, and 401(k) services. For more information, please visit www.everthrivefinancial.com.

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

2024 NAPA TOP WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE, created by NAPA. Presented in October 2024 for the previous year. 800 Advisors were considered, 244 Advisors were recognized. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for the most recent award information.

