Valeth Selects Plataine's AI Solution to Transform its Material Management Processes

"We needed a solution that could address our operational challenges, particularly around process automation and material management," said Mr. Nitin Valeth, Owner of Valeth. "We chose Plataine due to its ability to automate our manual process, minimize waste and operational costs, while improving collaboration between our factory floor operators and management. We see it as a first step in our growth journey."

"We are excited to partner with Valeth and help them meet their operational challenges," said Avner Ben Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine. "Our AI-powered solutions streamline manufacturing processes and enable companies to scale efficiently. The implementation of our Time-Sensitive Material Manager will support Valeth in achieving their growth targets while ensuring sustainability and operational excellence."

About Valeth

Valeth was established in 1990 and over the years, with three manufacturing facilities in India & another being established abroad, Valeth has continuously been developing technology through innovation & expanding their product portfolio in the process. Valeth manufactures composite parts and assemblies using a variety of composite molding process techniques. Valeth also possesses metallic technologies such as welding, fabrication and metal forming. Another division of Valeth specializes in the manufacturing of composite raw materials such as technical textiles and prepregs, as well as highly engineered materials, such as silica and carbon tiles. Valeth also has a boat building division, manufacturing composite boats up to 25m in length. Working with several R&D organizations such as ISRO, DRDO labs, Ordnance Factories and various private entities in India, has allowed Valeth to assimilate a wide variety of technologies, in multiple fields. Today, Valeth is leveraging that technology to become a global player, striving to become a complete system integrator and original equipment manufacturer. For more information, visit https://valeth.com/.

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

