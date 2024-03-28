ValeU Group acquires Walton Management Services, Inc. and Quentelle, LLC. in blockbuster industry move

"After partnering with Walton Management for over 20 years, this acquisition is a natural progression and will seamlessly carry on the legacy of delivering expert consulting and technology solutions for many years to come - The sky is the limit!" – Jared Vale, Valeu Group President & CEO. Post this

Joe Franzetti, ValeU Group EVP and Partner added: "Rarely are two companies more aligned in philosophy and practice than we are. This is an incredible opportunity for our employees and our clients, who can now consolidate their data and service lines under one company and one overall point of contact."

Michael McConnell, President of Walton said: " Having worked with Jared as a business partner over the last several years, I have always been impressed with his passion and dedication to the success of his business and employees. I am excited to see what the future holds for both businesses under new ownership."

Brian Devido, Walton Vice President of Business Development added: "The rich history between our firms dates back many years and we are thrilled to now be part of the ValeU Group team. Our core values remain aligned as well; save clients the most money while alleviating burdens associated with these programs."

ValeU and Walton's Long History Together

Walton and ValeU Group's relationship dates back over 20 years. In 2018, ValeU and Walton entered a joint venture to create VeriSafeJobs, LLC, a groundbreaking and innovative Verification of Employment Platform, which focused on keeping their client's data private, while responding to lending institutions and government agencies with requested employment and income verification. They carry on a long tradition of superb client service and skilled processing, while continually generating hard dollar savings for clients.

About ValeU Group, Inc.:

Headquartered in Floral Park, NY, ValeU Group is a full-service consulting firm specializing in Unemployment cost reduction and claims processing, refund retrieval, and employment verification for Fortune 500 companies and smaller firms. Complementing its expert consultancy, ValeU Group utilizes state-of-the-art technology to enhance HR departments' efficiency and compliance, while also delivering hard-dollar savings. With a team of industry experts averaging 25+ years of client service experience, ValeU Group is dedicated to managing the entire scope of work and regularly reporting on hard-dollar savings results. For more information, visit www.valeugroup.com.

About Walton Management Services, Inc.:

Headquartered in Middletown, New Jersey, with staff worldwide, Walton has been a leading provider of point-of-hire tax credits and incentives. For over forty years owner and founder Fred Stiftel was a pioneer in the tax credit business and a mentor to many for decades. Today, Walton leverages the most advanced technology platform proven to automate point-of-hire tax credits and incentives leveraging robust partner integrations as well as a single data source. Walton partners and integrates with a "best-in-class" ecosystem, known to deliver a simple user experience. For more information, visit www.waltonmgt.com.

About Quentelle, LLC:

Walton's wholly owned subsidiary Quentelle LLC is a technology driven and artificial intelligence company, that allows third-party developers and their applications to deliver state-of-the-art access to information as part of their applications. Quentelle is the developer of Foresite™, a nationally recognized SaaS application that provides Fortune 500 and mid-sized companies insight into the needs of their employees, as well as outside entities and government agencies. For more information, visit www.quentelle.com.

