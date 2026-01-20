ValeU Group Transitions Unemployment Claims Management to a Dedicated Internal Platform to Deliver a Seamless, Superior Client Experience

"This strategic move allows us to provide a more integrated, efficient, and client-focused experience," said Jared Vale, President and CEO of ValeU Group. "By centralizing claims management within our organization, we're not just improving processes—we're elevating the entire client journey." Post this

What This Means for Clients:

By centralizing unemployment claims management, ValeU Group is creating a true one-stop shop for all client needs. Clients will benefit from:

A single point of contact for UI claims processing

Streamlined communication and fast resolution

Consistent support throughout the entire claim lifecycle, including UI hearings

Enhanced relationships with dedicated claims representatives

The UI Claims Account Team, boasting over two decades of specialized experience among its professionals in SUI Claims Management, is poised to deliver unmatched expertise and personalized service.

"This strategic move allows us to provide a more integrated, efficient, and client-focused experience," said Jared Vale, President and CEO of ValeU Group, Inc. "By centralizing claims management within our organization, we're not just improving processes—we're elevating the entire client journey."

Services are provided pursuant to applicable client agreements, and this announcement does not modify or expand any contractual obligations.

ValeU Group continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in unemployment claims management and beyond.

To learn more about ValeU Group, Inc. and its offerings, please visit www.valeugroup.com.

Media Contact

Michael Stegmeier, ValeU Group, Inc., 1 347-554-2831, [email protected], www.valeugroup.com

SOURCE ValeU Group, Inc.