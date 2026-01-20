ValeU Group Transitions Unemployment Claims Management to a Dedicated Internal Platform to Deliver a Seamless, Superior Client Experience

A Bold Move Toward Efficiency, Expertise, and Exceptional Service.
FLORAL PARK, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValeU Group, Inc., a leader in workforce solutions, is proud to announce a major strategic advancement in its service delivery model. Effective January 1, 2026, Unemployment Claims Management will now be processed on a dedicated internal platform by ValeU Group at its headquarters in Floral Park, New York, following the conclusion of its relationship with NSN Employer Services, Inc.
This transformative shift underscores ValeU Group's unwavering commitment to excellence across its comprehensive suite of services, including Unemployment Cost Control, Employment Verification, Unclaimed Property Asset Recovery, Work Opportunity Tax Credits, and Separation Notice Compliance.
What This Means for Clients:
By centralizing unemployment claims management, ValeU Group is creating a true one-stop shop for all client needs. Clients will benefit from:
- A single point of contact for UI claims processing
- Streamlined communication and fast resolution
- Consistent support throughout the entire claim lifecycle, including UI hearings
- Enhanced relationships with dedicated claims representatives
The UI Claims Account Team, boasting over two decades of specialized experience among its professionals in SUI Claims Management, is poised to deliver unmatched expertise and personalized service.
"This strategic move allows us to provide a more integrated, efficient, and client-focused experience," said Jared Vale, President and CEO of ValeU Group, Inc. "By centralizing claims management within our organization, we're not just improving processes—we're elevating the entire client journey."
Services are provided pursuant to applicable client agreements, and this announcement does not modify or expand any contractual obligations.
ValeU Group continues to set the standard for innovation and excellence in unemployment claims management and beyond.
