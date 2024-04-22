Valid8 Demos End-to-End NG911 Network Emulation at IWCE

Valid8.com, Inc., successfully demonstrates a comprehensive NG911 network emulation using their industry leading protocol testing tools in collaboration with the Real-time Communications lab at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Valid8.com, Inc., a leading provider of test and emulation solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the successful demonstration of a comprehensive NG911 network emulation using their industry leading protocol testing tools. In collaboration with the Real-Time Communications Lab at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Valid8 illustrated an emergency scenario including all the relevant functional elements.

During the 2024 IWCE event in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, Valid8, located at booth 553, held regular demonstrations of their critical communication testing tools. Developing their "moon shot" scenario, the Valid8 team demonstrated an event that includes an end-to-end emergency call where the caller's location changes. The demonstration visually illustrated the caller's new location represented on a map for the dispatcher. The emulation had two configurations; one where Valid8 emulated the entire network including Mobile Caller, LNG, BCF, ESRP, ECRF, LIS, PSAP, Default PSAP; and a second configuration where Valid8 emulated the PSAP, Call Handler and LIS with the rest of the FEs being real equipment at the IIT lab.

With the move from legacy landline voice communications to technologies such as VoIP, VoLTE, video, and text, governments across the world are encouraging the move from traditional emergency communications to Next Generation 911/112 (NG911/NG112) as many countries are planning to decommission traditional 911 over the next few years. NG911 adds complexity across the different functional elements, requiring vendors to work together, per spec, and be interoperable. Vendors across the NG911 spectrum work together at Industry Collaboration Events (ICE) to perform testing of critical components. Emulators such as Valid8 can offer additional testing opportunities to help accelerate the evolution of features across NG911 and drive efficiency in testing.

"NG911 offers a tremendous opportunity for the industry in the area of critical communications," said Ian Carpenter, CEO of Valid8. "Our depth of experience and cost-effective emulation tools were on display as we demonstrated a real emergency scenario being tested in the NG911 network. We believe it's important that vendors large and small can have access to realistic test environments any time of the year, not only at ICE events."

"This project exemplifies the Real Time Communications Laboratory's focus on the application of real time communications technologies to the solution of current, real-world challenges," said Carol Davids, Research Associate Professor and Founding Director of the Real Time Communications Laboratory at the Illinois Institute of Technology. "Emergency communications present many challenges today, and much of the lab's current work is focused in this area. The lab welcomes projects from industry such as this one, since they provide our students with an educational dimension beyond the classroom while at the same time benefiting the ever-broadening field of multimedia real time communications."

About Valid8.com

Valid8.com helps the world's networks work by providing the best methods to simulate and test network equipment and communication protocols. With more than 20 years of proven results, Valid8 believes that testing tools should start with a flexible and affordable base with the ability to customize solutions to needs. Clients should only pay for what they need. Valid8 is dedicated to customer success with a comprehensive support program providing direct access to engineers to assist with training, integration, and problem-solving. Over 90% of customer feedback points to Valid8.com's flexibility and service as the reason they have chosen to partner with the company. Valid8.com has succeeded in giving clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo. For additional information, please visit www.valid8.com.

About the Real-Time Communications (RTC) Lab

The Real-Time Communications (RTC) Lab at the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) is an educational facility dedicated to teaching, research and development activities that further the advancement of networked communications. The lab welcomes projects from partners in industry and academia and provides a unique venue in which industry and academia connect and collaborate. The RTC Lab is affiliated with Illinois Tech's Wireless Network and Communications Research (WiNCom) Center and is directed by Carol Davids, and Vijay K. Gurbani. The RTC Lab collaborates closely with Illinois Tech's Active Computational Thinking (ACT) Center. Areas of research at The RTC Lab include:

• Indoor Location for Emergency Response using BlueTooth Low Energy beacons and Wifi

• WebRTC Solution for Next Generation Emergency Communications

• Multimedia signaling performance benchmarking

• Application of machine learning techniques to real-time communication networks and VoIP

• Natural language understanding/processing pipelines in real-time communication systems

For more information about The RTC Lab, visit http://cs.iit.edu/~rtc/

