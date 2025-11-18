Valid8 Qualifying MCX Testing Platform For GCF Assessment

Valid8 is currently qualifying its MCX testing platform for GCF assessment, which represents an important milestone on the journey toward recognition as an approved GCF test platform. The Valid8 MCX platform includes a full suite of MCPTT, MCData, and MCVideo test cases designed to verify both MCX server and MCX client behavior.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valid8.com, Inc., a leading provider of test and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the introduction of its new MissionCritical Services (MCX) test platform (VMTP-826).The MCX platform represents a key component of the company's strategic mission to become a recognized test system within the Global Certification Forum (GCF) program for MCX and Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS).

The MCX platform enables independent test laboratories to offer conformance and interoperability testing services using Valid8 technology. This expands the ecosystem's ability to verify MCX implementations against 3GPP and GCF specifications, strengthening compliance and interoperability across networks and devices supporting public-safety and mission-critical communications.

Valid8 is currently qualifying its MCX testing platform for GCF assessment, which represents an important milestone on the journey toward recognition as an approved GCF test platform. The Valid8 MCX platform includes a full suite of MCPTT, MCData, and MCVideo test cases designed to verify both MCX server and MCX client behavior. Each test case aligns with 3GPP conformance requirements and follows procedures defined by GCF.Once recognition is achieved, Valid8 will collaborate with accredited test laboratories to ensure execution in accordance with GCF Conformance Testing guidelines, including proof of coverage, reproducibility, and results traceability.

"Our long-term goal is to help close the current gaps in MCX testing by offering tools and test cases where standardized solutions are still developing," said Valid8 CEO, Ian Carpenter. "Introducing this platform is a foundational step toward enabling broader certification capabilities and accelerating delivery of interoperable, standards-compliant MCX solutions for mission-critical users."

Valid8's approach is collaborative, working with GCF members, network operators, vendors, and labs to advance the maturity of mission-critical service testing and certification. By contributing to this effort, Valid8 aims to accelerate the availability of verified, standards-compliant MCX solutions, supporting the reliability and interoperability that mission-critical communications demand.

About Valid8:

Valid8.com helps the world's networks work by providing the best methods to simulate and test network equipment and communication protocols. With over 20 years of proven results, Valid8 believes that testing tools should start with a flexible base with the ability to customize solutions to needs. Clients should only pay for what they need. Valid8 is dedicated to customer success with a comprehensive support program providing direct access to engineers to assist with training, integration, and problem-solving. Over 90% of customer feedback points to Valid8.com's flexibility and service as the reason they have chosen to partner with the company. Valid8.com has succeeded in giving clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo. For additional information, please visit www.valid8.com.

Contact:

Brian Foster

Business Development and Marketing Specialist

Valid8.com, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brian Foster, Valid8.com, Inc, 1 (844) 482-5438, [email protected], www.valid8.com

SOURCE Valid8.com, Inc