Valid8 to Demonstrate TETRA ISI, IWF & MC-PTT Emulation at CCW 2025

Valid8 introduces Valid8 Virtual Labs, a technology that provide businesses across industries with flexible, cost-effective solutions for a full suite of simulation & testing applications. At the CCW event, Valid8 will be demonstrating Valid8 MCX IWF Virtual Labs.

Valid8 will be in Booth #A12

Meeting the continual changes and challenges of the mission critical telecommunications industry, Valid8 leaps into the future by introducing Valid8 Virtual Labs, a pioneering new toolset for all stages of the product lifecycle. Virtual Labs provide businesses across industries with flexible, cost-effective solutions for a full suite of simulation & testing applications.

During Critical Communications World held this year in Brussels, Belgium visitors can learn how Valid8 MCX IWF Virtual Labs enables a self-contained, end-to-end MCX IWF testing environment including TETRA ISI, P25 ISSI/CSSI, and GSM-R FRMCS. The innovative virtual emulation solution has applications for testing, demonstrations, training, and compliance. Product specialists will be performing live, scheduled demonstrations during the event.

Evolving Transmission Channels

TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) represents a global standard for communication used by many government agencies and emergency services for their public safety networks for mission critical communications. TETRA ISI (Inter-System Interface) is one method that enables interoperability between TETRA systems which will remain in use, alongside broadband networks, for many years to come.

As industries make the transition from traditional data transmission to broadband for mission critical communications, it becomes vital that legacy technologies integrate seamlessly with newer technologies. TETRA-MCX interworking (IWF) is essential to ensuring the reliability of communication across voice and data.

Multiple Applications and Deployment Options

The Valid8 MCX IWF Virtual Lab enables the emulation of the IWF, MCX, and TETRA ISI, along with other standards such as P25 and GSM-R. Businesses can accelerate their development efforts or use the end-to-end emulation for training or demonstration purposes.

Knowing that every organization has unique development, testing and training needs, Valid8 offers multiple deployment options and various license tiers to best match needs and budget parameters. Once Valid8 Virtual Labs is engaged, organizations can quickly be up and testing within hours – not days or weeks.

Virtual Labs for Virtually All Communications Testing Challenges

Valid8 Virtual Labs offers unique solutions across mobile communications, mission critical (MCX) landscapes plus 5G, 4G, IoT, V2X, VoIP, and IMS among other industry applications. With an intuitive, browser-based interface and RESTful API, organizations can now enjoy quick implementation and easy customization of testing processes.

Want To Know More About Valid8 Virtual Labs? See a Live Demo!

Critical Communications World 2025 offers a unique opportunity to meet with experts from Valid8 and see live demonstrations emulating TETRA ISI to IWF to MC-PTT. At booth #A12, see a demonstration illustrating the value of virtual labs to areas such as the following:

Testing: See a simulated environment with test cases to test message compliance

Education/Training: See a network running end-to-end with live message traces

Development: See the disabling of an entity and the ability to connect your entity for use as a reference

Sales: See how Valid8 Virtual Lab can be used as a 3rd party reference to demonstrate product features and capabilities

Deployment: See how the steps in deployment can be streamlined, performing steps while waiting for other equipment or activities to complete

Support: See how call-flow behavior can be brought back from the field to Virtual Labs for troubleshooting

Learn More About Valid8

Valid8 helps the world's networks work by providing the best methods to simulate and test network equipment and communication protocols. With more than twenty years of proven results, Valid8 believes that testing tools should start with a flexible and affordable base with the ability to customize solutions to needs. Valid8 has succeeded in giving clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo.

To schedule a dedicated time slot with the Valid8 team click here to schedule a meeting: www.valid8.com/meet@ccw

Learn more about MCX IWF Virtual Lab visit https://www.valid8.com/datasheets/mcx-iwf-virtual-lab

