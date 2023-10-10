Valid8 VFI Platform Now Provides Automated Currency Conversions, Including Bitcoin, to Increase Speed & Accuracy of International Financial Crime Investigations

"Valid8's new multicurrency feature saved us hundreds of hours of manual spreadsheet work. Rather than try to deal with daily exchange rates outside the system, Valid8 automatically pulled everything in and converted everything to a base currency." ~ Joseph Friedmann, Director at Alethea Tweet this

"Investigating financial crimes is complex, and the lack of geographical boundaries makes for a bigger headache for financial crime investigators. Add multiple currencies into the mix, and professionals are suddenly faced with spending too much time wading through exchange rates and conversions that they end up rushing analysis to get to a conclusion," said Chris McCall, co-founder and CEO of Valid8 Financial. "It's a challenge we have solved with automated multicurrency support. This solution is a game changer for financial crime investigators."

The automated Multicurrency feature will:

Automatically convert 166 currencies, including Bitcoin , to a base currency.

, to a base currency. Accelerate data preparation to allow investigators to get to analysis faster.

Reduce the risk of errors from manual currency conversions.

Provide a more complete picture by decreasing the likelihood of missed transfers.

"Valid8's new multicurrency feature saved us hundreds of hours of manual spreadsheet work," said Joseph Friedmann, Director at Alethea. "Rather than try to deal with daily exchange rates outside the system, Valid8 automatically pulled everything in and converted everything to a base currency."

Valid8's VFI platform leverages the latest in AI technology and automation to decrease mundane, data-intensive work, allowing accounting, legal, and government staff to focus on higher value-added activities, which has been found to be critical for retaining and recruiting top talent. In addition to converting multiple currencies, including Bitcoin, its patented AI and automation algorithms extract and match data from multiple sources — including bank statements, check and deposit slip images, and client accounting — helping professionals trace the flow of funds with greater speed and accuracy.

About Valid8 Financial

Valid8 Financial is the global leader in Verified Financial Intelligence (VFI). The company's platform extracts accounting evidence from documents and systems to eliminate sample risk, address staffing challenges, and improve the speed and quality of rendering a professional opinion. Hundreds of firms use Valid8's software on some of the world's most complex, high-profile cases. The company holds numerous patents and was recognized in 2022 as a Technology Innovation Award Winner from CPA Practice Advisors and as a Top 100 Early-Stage Company by Will Reed. The company has headquarters in Boulder and Seattle. For more information, visit: www.valid8financial.com.

