Validar Announces Integration with Accredible to Automate Digital Certificate Delivery for Continuing Education at Events

"It's feeling priceless right now! The integration between Validar and Accredible reduced the time required to cleanse data from our reg platform, which makes reporting to our CE authority much faster. For the totality of the event, this saved approximately 60 hours of work in total." Post this

With this integration, that process is fully automated. Validar's session attendance data — whether captured by scanning, RFID, or BLE — is pushed to Accredible, which generates and distributes branded digital certificates to attendees. Whether credit is earned through session attendance alone or requires meeting a minimum time threshold, Validar delivers the verified data, and Accredible handles the rest. Attendees receive a verifiable digital credential — accessible via a personal link, shareable to LinkedIn and other professional networks, and permanently verifiable by employers or CE authorities — rather than a static document that ends up sitting in an inbox.

"By combining our session tracking with Accredible's credentialing platform, we can help event producers and associations around the world eliminate the manual work that stands between their attendees and the recognition they've earned," said Victor Kippes, CEO of Validar.

The 2026 ABVP Symposium — the annual conference of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, held April 9–12, 2026 — was the first event to run on the integration. ABVP certifies veterinary practitioners across species-specific areas of care, drawing leading professionals from around the world to pursue CE credits toward certification. MJB Management, which produces the Symposium, worked with Validar and Accredible to implement the integration ahead of the event — and the results were immediate.

"It's feeling pretty priceless right now. Not only did it save my team time, but it also saved my project manager time from massaging an export from our registration platform, Swoogo. I can export all the data — including any corrections people ask for — which makes my reporting to our CE authority even better," said Marisa Hackemann, CEO of MJB Management. "I would imagine that for the totality of the event, it saved approximately 60 hours of work in total."

"Earning CE credits at an event is real professional work — attendees deserve recognition they can do something with," said Dan Theckston, Chief Customer Officer of Accredible. "With this integration, attendees receive branded, verifiable digital credentials they can share on LinkedIn the moment the event wraps, turning every credential into visibility for the recipient and proof of program value for the organizations running these events."

To see what attendees received at the 2026 ABVP Symposium, view an example credential here. The Validar + Accredible integration is now available. To learn more, contact Validar at [email protected].

About Validar

Validar provides innovative event technology solutions that empower organizers to create engaging, efficient, and data-driven experiences. With a focus on streamlining registration, check-in, tracking attendee behavior, engagement tools, and event analytics, Validar serves a wide range of industries to enhance attendee satisfaction and measure event performance.

About Accredible

Accredible is the world's leading digital credential platform, enabling education and training leaders to increase learner engagement and drive program growth. Over 2,300 organizations, including Google, IAPP, McGraw Hill, Rutgers, Skillsoft, and the University of Cambridge, rely on Accredible to manage and measure everything from issuing digital certificates and badges to visualizing learning pathways to spotlighting certified learners. Founded in 2013, Accredible has helped issue and verify over 185 million career-advancing credentials. To learn more, visit accredible.com.

*Note: Validar and Accredible are not responsible for the management of attendee data by third-party clients.

Media Contact

Victor Kippes, Validar Inc., 1 206-577-1123, [email protected], www.validar.com

Ryan Greives, Accredible, 1 (628) 214-2701, [email protected], https://www.accredible.com/

SOURCE Validar Inc.