Validar Announces Integration with Wicket's Facial Authentication Platform to Transform Event Check-In and Elevate Attendee Experience

"We're excited to debut the integrated Validar and Wicket solution at the 2025 M&IW Summit. Said Chip Begley, Director of Event Technology for Meetings & Incentives Worldwide. "Wicket's facial authentication, paired with Validar's vCheckin onsite registration platform, promises to deliver a frictionless experience—allowing attendees to breeze through registration and head straight into the event, saving valuable time for what matters most, human connection."

Attendees' can opt-in by uploading a selfie during registration, which links to their event credentials. At the event, Wicket's sensors authenticate attendees in under a second, streamlining entry and creating a frictionless, welcoming experience that enhances attendee satisfaction. This integration will debut at the 2025 M&IW Summit on August 5, 2025, showcasing how the technology transforms check-in into a swift, engaging touchpoint for attendees.

"Our integration with Wicket allows us to redefine the event experience by making registration and check-in faster and more delightful for attendees," said Victor Kippes, CEO of Validar. "By combining vCheckin with Wicket's facial authentication, we're enabling organizers to create memorable, efficient, and personalized experiences that set their events apart, while also adding layers of security."

As a secondary benefit, integration enhances event security by addressing badge sharing, a common challenge at fee-based events. Wicket's privacy-first platform ensures only authorized attendees gain access, safeguarding event integrity. Those attendees that opt-in with Wicket are granted access to the event. The opt-in-only model prioritizes attendee control, using proprietary algorithms to verify identities without exposing or sharing any personally identifiable information (PII). All data is purged after the event is over, and users can opt out at any time.

"Validar's focus on elevating event experiences aligns with our mission to deliver sensational, frictionless interactions," said Alastair Partington, CEO of Wicket. "Together, we're transforming check-in into a standout moment for attendees, with the added benefit of enhanced security and operational efficiency."

This integration, now available to Validar customers, offers a scalable solution for event organizers to streamline operations, reduce staffing needs, and create premium, attendee-focused experiences. Wicket's proven technology, trusted by major sports leagues and conferences like NVIDIA GTC 2025, has powered over 4 million entries and credential scans across industries, ensuring reliability and customization to align with event branding.

For more information about Validar's integration with Wicket's Facial Authentication platform, contact Validar at [email protected].

About Validar

Validar provides innovative event technology solutions that empower organizers to create engaging, efficient, and data-driven experiences. With a focus on streamlining registration, check-in, tracking attendee behavior, engagement tools and event analytics, Validar serves a wide range of industries to enhance attendee satisfaction, and measure event performance.

About Wicket

Wicket is a leading facial authentication platform provider, delivering privacy-first, AI-powered solutions for ticketing, credentialing, access control, and payments. Trusted by major sports leagues, conferences, and enterprises, Wicket's technology enhances user experience with frictionless, scalable touchpoints. Learn more at http://www.wicketsoft.com.

*Note: Validar and Wicket are not responsible for the management of attendee data by third-party clients. Participation in facial authentication is optional and requires explicit attendee consent.*

