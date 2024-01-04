Validation Institute Adds Food as Medicine and Nutritionists to the 2024 Health Value Awards

Now in its seventh year, the Health Value Awards recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across 19 categories spanning healthcare

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the seventh annual Health Value Awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony taking place at The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), May 29-31, in Washington, D.C.

"The Health Value Awards recognize visionary leaders, advocates, and organizations that improve outcomes and patient satisfaction while reducing all-in costs," said Vidar Jorgensen, Chairperson and CEO of Validation Institute. "The awards shine a light on the people, programs, and initiatives that drive better health savings and outcomes and ultimately benefit the entire population, and that is why we have added Food as Medicine and Nutritionists to the awards program," Mr. Jorgensen continued.

Categories for the 2024 Health Value Awards include:

AI-Driven Health Innovations

Analytics / Predictive Modeling

Behavioral Health

Broker of the Year

Bundle / Transparent pricing (includes surgery)

Care Coordination & Management

Claims Processing / TPA / Audit

Disease Management (Diabetes Management, Kidney Care, Cardiovascular Care)

Employee Engagement

Employer of the Year

Food as Medicine

Health Care Value Thought Leader

Musculoskeletal Management

Nutritionist of the Year

Pharmacy Benefits / Medication Management: PBM, Transparency, Drug Outcomes

Primary Care

Spotlight

Telehealth & Telemedicine

Well-being / Wellness

Nominations for the 2024 Health Value Awards will remain open until Thursday, February 29. Those interested in learning more and submitting a nomination can do so by visiting https://ValidationInstitute.com/health-value-awards.

Detailed information on thINc360, including tracks, speakers, and sessions, is available at https://www.thINc360.com/2024event.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward. Now in its third year, thINc360, brings together senior-level executives representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, life sciences, government agencies, startups, and investors. More information is available at https://thINc360.com/2024event

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at

https://www.ValidationInstitute.com

