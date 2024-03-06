Validation Institute Adds Keynote on GLP-1s, Lifestyle Strategies to Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, in Washington, D.C.

Session brings together speakers from WeightWatchers, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, and Blue Zones Well-Being Institute

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced the addition of a keynote session, "Winning the Obesity Battle: Unlocking the Powerful Integration of Lifestyle Strategies and GLP-1s," at its Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, in Washington, D.C. (https://www.FoodMedSummit.com).

The session will be delivered by:

Gary Foster , PhD, WeightWatchers, Chief Scientific Officer

, PhD, WeightWatchers, Chief Scientific Officer Shawn Gremminger , President and Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Dexter Shurney , MD, President, Blue Zones Well-Being Institute

"GLP-1s are incredibly effective when it comes to managing Type-2 diabetes and obesity. When various lifestyle strategies are utilized in conjunction with GLP-1s, their effects are even more profound, and the improvement in short- and potential long-term health outcomes is staggering as they have the potential to prevent many other ailments. Yet, employers have major questions when it comes to GLP-1 coverage, particularly regarding cost, trade-offs, and how they factor into recruiting and retaining top talent," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Strategy and Content, at Validation Institute.

"This panel offers insights from both a medical and employer perspective on the importance of adopting lifestyle changes and specific behavior change programs and strategies to successfully address obesity while uncovering the true potential of GLP-1s. It is an excellent opportunity to bring the entire healthcare ecosystem together to discuss this ever-evolving topic and learn from each other," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

The Food as Medicine Strategy Summit is focused on measuring evidence-based food programs to prevent chronic disease, personalize treatment, and mitigate food security issues to produce better health outcomes. It is the inaugural event for Validation Institute's FoodMed Certified Program, which launched in 2023 with support from Founding Members: Albertsons Companies, Avēsis, Mom's Meal's, Sifter, and Uber Health. The Summit is co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360, which also takes place May 29-31, at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown. By registering for one event, attendees can attend sessions at both conferences at no additional cost.

Early registration deadlines are in effect, with the next one expiring on Friday, March 15. Prospective attendees and sponsors are encouraged to visit http://www.FoodMedSummit.com for more information.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.ValidationInstitute.com

About FoodMed Certified

FoodMed Certified is the first certification and validation initiative for Food as Medicine programs. It promotes the use of food as medicine in the prevention and intervention of illness by validating proven solutions that enable people to better manage their health through tools and nutritious food programs. More information is available at https://www.FoodMedCertified.com

Media Contact

Sean Edwards, Validation Institute, 1-781-939-2618, [email protected], https://foodmedsummit.com/

