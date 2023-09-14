Validation Institute and Houston Business Coalition on Health announce final agenda for Health Benefits Nation Event, September 26-28 in Houston

"It is time for HR and Benefits leaders to move away from traditional models of care and redesign their benefit plans to positively impact their workforce and the bottom line," Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Strategy and Content, Validation Institute Tweet this

"HBCH is pleased to support Health Benefits Nation and the agenda is chock-full of sessions that will resonate with employers seeking value in the purchase of their health benefits," said Chris Skisak, PhD, HBCH President. "Two locally oriented sessions will highlight the importance of direct contracting alongside the existing preferred provider organization, and another on how to best incorporate health equity into benefits design."

Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Strategy and Content, Validation Institute, said "Employers are faced with the arduous task of keeping their employees happy, healthy, and engaged while containing rising healthcare costs. It is time for HR and Benefits leaders to move away from traditional models of care and redesign their benefit plans to positively impact their workforce and the bottom line. I am thrilled to collaborate with healthcare's leading disruptors who will be sharing their valuable insights at this event."

Organizations interested in attending or sponsoring Health Benefits Nation can learn more at https://www.HealthBenefitsNation.com.

"Spending time attending Health Benefits Nation allows me to connect with other HR professionals who are tired of the traditional healthcare system where nothing changes and the costs are always going up while the quality of care goes down. Why should your company continue to pay more for less for healthcare benefits when there are proven solutions and strategies that work to maintain quality care while maintaining control of your company's spend? You don't want to miss this conference where you can learn from amazing thought leaders in the healthcare space," said Stephanie Koch, Director of Human Resources, Hendry Marine Industries. Ms. Koch is part of the 2023 speaking faculty and will discuss how HR executives can (should) transform into healthcare changemakers.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Needham, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. Visit https://www.ValidationInstitute.com for additional information.

