Validation Institute Announces 2024 List of Validated Healthcare Solutions

Growing Number of Organizations Seek Validation for Health Savings and Outcomes

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute, which independently verifies the performance claims of healthcare solutions, unveiled its complete list of new and renewed validated solutions for 2024. The Institute primarily validates solutions for health savings or better health outcomes.

"Validation Institute has performed more than 140 validations across 80-plus companies," said Chief Operating Officer, Craig Sharpe. "2024 saw impressive growth as the number of solutions seeking validation continued to climb. Getting validated is a key differentiator for any company looking to win more business and be seen as a credible solution in the eyes of benefits buyers," Mr. Sharpe continued.

Solutions that have achieved or renewed validation in 2024 include:

Ault International Medical Management (AIMM) (now part of Vensure Employer Solutions)

bitewell

Calibrate

Catilize Health

CIBA Health

Cleo

Complete Medicine/Hey Healthy

Embold Health

Fay Nutrition

finHealth

Health Care Originals

Hello Heart

KaiVitae

Kibu

Livara Health and Carelon

Lucet Health

Modify Health

Modus

PeopleOne Health

Prescryptive Health

Recovery One

Renalogic

Roundstone Management

Sifter

Talkspace

Xandar Kardian

Validation Institute continues to work on new initiatives for 2025, including chat-style, natural language-based interfaces utilizing large language models and Buyer's Guides focused on solutions for pharmacy benefit management (PBMs), musculoskeletal (MSK) solutions, diabetes, behavioral/mental health, food as medicine, and care management.

Organizations looking to get validated or benefits buyers looking to learn more about the Institute can visit https://www.validationinstitute.com for additional information.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

Media Contact

Sean Edwards, Validation Institute, 1-781-939-2618, [email protected], https://www.validationinstitute.com

SOURCE Validation Institute; Validation Institute