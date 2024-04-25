Validation Institute Announces Finalists for 2024 Health Value Awards

Winners to be announced at the Health Value Awards Ceremony, May 29, in Washington, DC
NEEDHAM, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced finalists for its seventh annual Health Value Awards, which recognize outstanding services, products, and programs spanning healthcare. The awards also highlight employers and solution providers that have implemented health, benefits, or wellness programs for their populations and shown significant cost-savings or improvements in health outcomes.
"The Health Value Awards continue to gain momentum each year and we are excited about the list of finalists. The awards are a testament to Validation Institute's mission to provide unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services that drive transparency in the marketplace," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, Validation Institute
Winners will be announced at the Health Value Awards Ceremony on May 29 in Washington, DC at The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360). Finalists were selected among more than 20 award categories and include:
- Acacia Mental Health
- ActiveHealth Management
- ARC Fertility
- Arche Healthcare
- Ault International Medical Management (AIMM)
- Avēsis
- Ayble Health
- BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- Ceresti Health
- Diathrive Health
- DisclosedRx
- E-Powered Benefits
- Goldfinch Health
- Green Imaging
- Hinge Health
- Kaia Health
- Kibu
- MedEncentive
- MIIA Health Benefits Trust
- Nova Healthcare Administrators
- Peak Health
- PeopleOne Health
- Proactive MD
- Quantum Health
- Sifter Solutions
- Sober Sidekick
- Somatus
- SWORD Health
- Texas Medical Management
- TrueLifeCare
- U.S. Preventive Medicine
- Valenz Health
- Vermont Education Health Initiative
- Virta Health
- VITAS Healthcare
- Vori Health
- XP Health
Additional information on the 2024 Health Value Awards is available at: https://validationinstitute.com/health-value-awards.
About Validation Institute
Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.
About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)
The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward. Now in its third year, thINc360, brings together senior-level executives representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, life sciences, government agencies, startups, and investors. More information is available at https://thINc360.com/2024event.
Media Contact
Sean Edwards, Validation Institute, 1-781-939-2618, [email protected], https://validationinstitute.com/health-value-awards
SOURCE Validation Institute
