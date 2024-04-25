Validation Institute Announces Finalists for 2024 Health Value Awards

Winners to be announced at the Health Value Awards Ceremony, May 29, in Washington, DC

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced finalists for its seventh annual Health Value Awards, which recognize outstanding services, products, and programs spanning healthcare. The awards also highlight employers and solution providers that have implemented health, benefits, or wellness programs for their populations and shown significant cost-savings or improvements in health outcomes.

"The Health Value Awards continue to gain momentum each year and we are excited about the list of finalists. The awards are a testament to Validation Institute's mission to provide unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services that drive transparency in the marketplace," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, Validation Institute

Winners will be announced at the Health Value Awards Ceremony on May 29 in Washington, DC at The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360). Finalists were selected among more than 20 award categories and include:

Acacia Mental Health

ActiveHealth Management

ARC Fertility

Arche Healthcare

Ault International Medical Management (AIMM)

Avēsis

Ayble Health

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Ceresti Health

Diathrive Health

DisclosedRx

E-Powered Benefits

Goldfinch Health

Green Imaging

Hinge Health

Kaia Health

Kibu

MedEncentive

MIIA Health Benefits Trust

Nova Healthcare Administrators

Peak Health

PeopleOne Health

Proactive MD

Quantum Health

Sifter Solutions

Sober Sidekick

Somatus

SWORD Health

Texas Medical Management

TrueLifeCare

U.S. Preventive Medicine

Valenz Health

Vermont Education Health Initiative

Virta Health

VITAS Healthcare

Vori Health

XP Health

Additional information on the 2024 Health Value Awards is available at: https://validationinstitute.com/health-value-awards.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward. Now in its third year, thINc360, brings together senior-level executives representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, life sciences, government agencies, startups, and investors. More information is available at https://thINc360.com/2024event.

