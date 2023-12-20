Validation Institute Announces First Group of Speakers for Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Presenters include Dan Glickman, Former Secretary, USDA, Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center, Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, Cardiologist, Dean and Jean Mayer Professor, Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy; Professor of Medicine, Tufts Medical School, and more

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its FoodMed Certified initiative, Validation Institute (VI) announced the first group of confirmed speakers for its inaugural Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, taking place May 29-31, at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown.

FoodMed Certified, launched by Validation Institute earlier this year with support from Founding Members, Albertsons Companies, Avēsis, Mom's Meals®, Sifter, and Uber Health, is the first certification and validation initiative for food as medicine programs.

"FoodMed Certified's mission is to promote the use of food as medicine in the prevention and intervention of illness by validating proven solutions that enable people to better manage their health through tools and nutritious food programs. We are excited to bring the entire healthcare ecosystem together in person to collaborate on how we can drive better health, more active lifestyles, and positive outcomes," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy at Validation Institute.

"The speakers at the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit are highly accomplished and bring a diverse array of real-world perspectives on the practical application and integration of food in health and healthcare. We are honored to have them on the program and look forward to making more faculty announcements in the coming weeks," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

Speakers for the 2024 Food as Medicine Strategy Summit include:

Denise Algire , Director of Health, Albertsons Companies

, Director of Health, Albertsons Companies Caitlin Donovan , Global Head, Uber Health

, Global Head, Uber Health Dan Glickman , Former Secretary, USDA, Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center

, Former Secretary, USDA, Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center Rick Leach , JD, Food Security and Public Health Expert, Founder and Former CEO, World Food Program, USA , Chairman of the Food as Medicine Board, Avēsis

, JD, Food Security and Public Health Expert, Founder and Former CEO, World Food Program, , Chairman of the Food as Medicine Board, Avēsis Catherine Macpherson , Chief Nutrition Officer, Mom's Meals, A PurFoods Company

, Chief Nutrition Officer, Mom's Meals, A PurFoods Company Dariush Mozaffarian , MD, Cardiologist, Dean and Jean Mayer Professor, Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy; Professor of Medicine, Tufts Medical School

, MD, Cardiologist, Dean and Jean Mayer Professor, Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy; Professor of Medicine, Judy Seybold , Cofounder and Chief Nutrition Officer, Sifter

More information about the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit is available at https://www.FoodMedSummit.com. The Summit will be co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360, and attendees will be able to attend sessions at both events at no additional cost. More information on thINc360 can be found at https://www.thINc360.com/2024event.

About FoodMed Certified

FoodMed Certified is the first certification and validation initiative for Food as Medicine programs. It delivers added transparency and improved decision-making for employers, healthcare organizations, and patients, by assuring that through Validation Institute's tried and true validation framework, FoodMed Certified programs have undergone an extensive, evidence-based review, with clear measurement standards. More information is available at https://www.FoodMedCertified.com

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at

https://www.ValidationInstitute.com

