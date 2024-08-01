Validation Institute Announces Latest Faculty for Health Benefits Nation Event, Sept 8-10, Nashville

More than 50 HR and Benefits leaders to deliver sessions spanning three comprehensive tracks

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced the latest lineup of speakers for its third annual Health Benefits Nation event, taking place September 8-10, in Nashville, TN. Health Benefits Nation is the premier event that brings together CHROs, CFOs, HR professionals, benefits executives, and benefits advisers to network and brainstorm novel approaches to move toward accountable, transparent, and high-quality employer healthcare.

This year's event offers thought-provoking mainstage sessions and three distinct tracks focused on outcomes-driven workforce health: Benefit Design and Self-Funding Strategies for Employers, Value-Driven Benefits Adviser and Broker Strategies, and Whole-Person Health and Wellness. "We are incredibly proud of this year's diverse mix of speakers," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Strategy and Content, Validation Institute. "Their unique perspectives and years of expertise are world-class, and we cannot wait for everyone to gather in Nashville this September for what promises to be the biggest and best Health Benefits Nation yet," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

Health Benefits Nation speakers include:

Jessica Brooks-Woods

Chief Executive Officer

National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)

Geoff Russell

Chief Executive Officer

Guardian Fleet Services

Chelsea Ryckis, CHVA

President

Ethos Benefits

Anoop Kumar, MD

Co-Founder and CEO,

Health Revolution

Author, "Michelangelo's Medicine" and "Is This a Dream?"

Anthony Kinslow

VP and CHRO

Georgetown University

Stephanie Koch

Director, HR

Hendry Marine Industries, Inc.

David Hines

Executive Director, Benefits

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Yetta Toliver

Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

Xerox Corporation

Cassandra Williams

VP, HR

Endodontic Practice Partners

Jeff Hogan

President

Upside Health Advisors

Melanie Huff

VP, Total Rewards, HR Operations & Technology

HNTB

Cristin A. Dickerson, MD

Founding Partner and CEO

Green Imaging

Emma Fox

Partner

E Powered Benefits

Stacy Fry

Senior Director, Operations

Alera Group

Nancy Giacolone

President and Benefit Consultant

Olympic Crest Insurance, Inc.

Monte Masten, MD, MBA, MPH, FACOG

Chief Medical Officer

Marsh McLennan Agency

Rosa Novo

Administrative Benefits Director, Office of Risk and Benefits Management

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Hugh O'Toole

CEO

Innovu, LLC

Sally Pace

CEO

Connect Healthcare Collaboration

Chris Cigarran

Chief Commercial Officer

Imagine360

Patrick Williams, AIF

Co-Founder

Fiduciary In A Box

Russell DuBose, CHVA, SHRM-CP

VP, HR

Phifer Incorporated

Kim Eckelbarger

Founder and President

Tropical Benefits

Julie Selesnick

Senior Counsel, Healthcare and Employee Benefits Groups

Berger Montague

Christina Bell

Director, Healthcare Advancement

National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

Cal Beyer

Senior Director, SAFE Workplaces

SAFE Project

Marissa Gray

Senior Benefits Specialist

Big-D Construction

Cristy Gupton

Founder and President

Custom Benefits Solutions

Scott Haas

Partner and SVP

USI Insurance Services

Brittany Cunningham, DNP, MSN, RN, CSSBB

VP, Episodes of Care Office, Population Health

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Ron Fuhrman, CPA

Area SVP

Gallagher

Paul E. Hacker

Professional Liability Broker

Axis Insurance Services, LLC

Hassan Azar

Executive Advisor

Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR)

Al Lewis

Founder

Quizzify

The complete speaker faculty list is available at https://healthbenefitsnation.com/2024-speakers. Advantage pricing deadlines are in effect, with the next one expiring on Friday, August 9th. Prospective delegates and sponsors can learn more at https://www.healthbenefitsnation.com

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

