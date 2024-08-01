Validation Institute Announces Latest Faculty for Health Benefits Nation Event, Sept 8-10, Nashville

More than 50 HR and Benefits leaders to deliver sessions spanning three comprehensive tracks
NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced the latest lineup of speakers for its third annual Health Benefits Nation event, taking place September 8-10, in Nashville, TN. Health Benefits Nation is the premier event that brings together CHROs, CFOs, HR professionals, benefits executives, and benefits advisers to network and brainstorm novel approaches to move toward accountable, transparent, and high-quality employer healthcare.
This year's event offers thought-provoking mainstage sessions and three distinct tracks focused on outcomes-driven workforce health: Benefit Design and Self-Funding Strategies for Employers, Value-Driven Benefits Adviser and Broker Strategies, and Whole-Person Health and Wellness. "We are incredibly proud of this year's diverse mix of speakers," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Strategy and Content, Validation Institute. "Their unique perspectives and years of expertise are world-class, and we cannot wait for everyone to gather in Nashville this September for what promises to be the biggest and best Health Benefits Nation yet," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.
Health Benefits Nation speakers include:
Jessica Brooks-Woods
Chief Executive Officer
National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)
Geoff Russell
Chief Executive Officer
Guardian Fleet Services
Chelsea Ryckis, CHVA
President
Ethos Benefits
Anoop Kumar, MD
Co-Founder and CEO,
Health Revolution
Author, "Michelangelo's Medicine" and "Is This a Dream?"
Anthony Kinslow
VP and CHRO
Georgetown University
Stephanie Koch
Director, HR
Hendry Marine Industries, Inc.
David Hines
Executive Director, Benefits
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Yetta Toliver
Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging
Xerox Corporation
Cassandra Williams
VP, HR
Endodontic Practice Partners
Jeff Hogan
President
Upside Health Advisors
Melanie Huff
VP, Total Rewards, HR Operations & Technology
HNTB
Cristin A. Dickerson, MD
Founding Partner and CEO
Green Imaging
Emma Fox
Partner
E Powered Benefits
Stacy Fry
Senior Director, Operations
Alera Group
Nancy Giacolone
President and Benefit Consultant
Olympic Crest Insurance, Inc.
Monte Masten, MD, MBA, MPH, FACOG
Chief Medical Officer
Marsh McLennan Agency
Rosa Novo
Administrative Benefits Director, Office of Risk and Benefits Management
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Hugh O'Toole
CEO
Innovu, LLC
Sally Pace
CEO
Connect Healthcare Collaboration
Chris Cigarran
Chief Commercial Officer
Imagine360
Patrick Williams, AIF
Co-Founder
Fiduciary In A Box
Russell DuBose, CHVA, SHRM-CP
VP, HR
Phifer Incorporated
Kim Eckelbarger
Founder and President
Tropical Benefits
Julie Selesnick
Senior Counsel, Healthcare and Employee Benefits Groups
Berger Montague
Christina Bell
Director, Healthcare Advancement
National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions
Cal Beyer
Senior Director, SAFE Workplaces
SAFE Project
Marissa Gray
Senior Benefits Specialist
Big-D Construction
Cristy Gupton
Founder and President
Custom Benefits Solutions
Scott Haas
Partner and SVP
USI Insurance Services
Brittany Cunningham, DNP, MSN, RN, CSSBB
VP, Episodes of Care Office, Population Health
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Ron Fuhrman, CPA
Area SVP
Gallagher
Paul E. Hacker
Professional Liability Broker
Axis Insurance Services, LLC
Hassan Azar
Executive Advisor
Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR)
Al Lewis
Founder
Quizzify
The complete speaker faculty list is available at https://healthbenefitsnation.com/2024-speakers. Advantage pricing deadlines are in effect, with the next one expiring on Friday, August 9th. Prospective delegates and sponsors can learn more at https://www.healthbenefitsnation.com
About Validation Institute
Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by healthcare solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.
