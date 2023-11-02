Validation Institute Announces Sifter Solutions Joins FoodMed Certified as Founding Member

Launched by Validation Institute earlier this year with support from other Founding Members, Albertsons Companies, Avēsis, Mom's Meals, and Uber Health, Sifter Solutions becomes FoodMed Certified's fifth Founding Member

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute (VI) announced that Sifter Solutions has joined its FoodMed Certified Program as a Founding Member.

Launched by Validation Institute earlier this year with support from other Founding Members, Albertsons Companies, Avēsis, Mom's Meals®, and Uber Health, FoodMed Certified is the first certification and validation initiative for food as medicine programs. FoodMed Certified empowers people and organizations with effective tools and proven data to facilitate informed decision-making that drives better health, more active lifestyles, and positive outcomes.

"Science and data are ingrained in Sifter's DNA. Our platform personalizes food at scale by empowering those with specialized diets to easily customize their food choices to align with their needs and requirements. FoodMed Certified by Validation Institute is a perfect match for Sifter as both organizations are committed to providing better health outcomes and savings based on data-driven analyses," said Judy Seybold, MS, RDN, LD, CLC, Chief Nutrition Officer of Sifter.

"We are honored that Sifter is a Founding Member of FoodMed Certified. The platform is an absolute game-changer when it comes to food shopping and personalized dietary needs. We are beyond excited to work with Sifter and all of the Founding Member organizations to continue FoodMed Certified's mission to promote the use of food as medicine in the prevention and intervention of illness by validating proven solutions that enable people to better manage their health through tools and nutritious food programs," said Validation Institute CEO, Benny DiCecca.

FoodMed Certified delivers added transparency and improved decision-making for employers, healthcare organizations, and patients, and assurances that through Validation Institute's tried and true validation framework, that FoodMed Certified programs have undergone an extensive, evidence-based review, with clear measurement standards. More information is available at https://www.FoodMedCertified.com

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. Visit https://www.ValidationInstitute.com for more information.

About Sifter Solutions:

Sifter's nutrition technology bridges the gap between consumers' health priorities and grocery store foods. Designed for food retailers, health and insurance platforms, and food benefit providers, Sifter's Shop By Diet technology automates grocery product eligibility at the UPC level for unlimited combinations of diets, food preferences, and ingredient exclusions. Sifter's tech stack includes in-store scanning for wider product discovery, recipe customization by diet, and intelligent product curation based on food assistance eligibility, cultural preferences, and medically accepted options. The full suite of Sifter's solutions can be integrated into client platforms through flexible, cost-effective APIs or turnkey white-label implementation. For more information, visit https://www.SifterSolutions.com

