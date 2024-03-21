Validation Institute Announces Speakers for Benefit Design Strategies Summit for Employers and Brokers

Event takes place May 29-31, in DC, and is co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress and the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced its speaker line-up for the Benefit Design Strategies Summit for Employers and Brokers (https://www.BenefitDesignStrategies.com) today.

Now in its third year, the Summit will bring cross-sector healthcare stakeholders together for three days to challenge each other, innovate, network, and share ideas.

"The Benefit Design Strategies Summit for Employers and Brokers offers a critical perspective when it comes to today's healthcare and benefits landscape. This program provides HR and benefits purchasers with the opportunity to network with the entire ecosystem and get personalized guidance for their organization when it comes to offering equitable benefits, covering GLP-1s drugs, navigating the new fiduciary responsibilities and liabilities of employers related to compliance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) of 2021, and combating rising healthcare costs without shortchanging coverage for their diverse workforce," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy, Validation Institute.

Summit speakers include:

Jim Arnold , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, finHealth

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, finHealth David Banks , Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, AdventHealth

, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, AdventHealth Cal Beyer , Sr. Director of SAFE Workplaces, SAFE Project

, Sr. Director of SAFE Workplaces, SAFE Project Jessica Brooks-Woods , CEO, National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)

, CEO, National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) Michelle Carnahan , President, Thirty Madison

, President, Thirty Madison Sree Chaguturu , MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health

, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health Samantha Citro Alexander , Co-Founder and CEO, bitewell

, Co-Founder and CEO, bitewell David Contorno , Founder, E Powered Benefits

, Founder, E Powered Benefits Douglas Eby , MD, Executive Vice President, Specialty Services, Southcentral Foundation

, MD, Executive Vice President, Specialty Services, Southcentral Foundation Tammy Fennessy , PHR, GBA, Director of Benefits, DICK's Sporting Goods

, PHR, GBA, Director of Benefits, DICK's Sporting Goods Kate Goodrich , MD, Chief Medical Officer, Humana

, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Humana Shawn Gremminger , President and Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Nelson Griswold , Founder and Chairman, NextGen Benefits Network and Employer Health Care Network

, Founder and Chairman, NextGen Benefits Network and Employer Health Care Network Gary Foster , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WeightWatchers

, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WeightWatchers Emma Fox , Partner, E Powered Benefits

, Partner, E Powered Benefits Jamie Greenleaf , Co-Founder, Fiduciary In A Box

, Co-Founder, Fiduciary In A Box David Hines , Executive Director, Benefits, Metro Nashville Public Schools

, Executive Director, Benefits, Metro Nashville Public Schools Patrick Kennedy , Former U.S. Representative; Founder, The Kennedy Forum

, Former U.S. Representative; Founder, The Kennedy Forum Anthony Kinslow , Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Georgetown University

, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Abbie Klein , Vice President of Compensation, Benefits, and Special Projects, STO Building Group

, Vice President of Compensation, Benefits, and Special Projects, STO Building Group Brian Klelpper, PhD, Principal, Healthcare Performance, Inc

Stephanie Koch , SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director, Human Resources, Hendry Marine Industries, Inc.

, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director, Human Resources, Hendry Marine Industries, Inc. Stephen Massey , Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Health Action Alliance

, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Health Action Alliance Jim McGovern (D-MA), Congressman, 2nd District of Massachusetts

(D-MA), Congressman, 2nd District of Dan Mendelson , Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Health

, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Mosunic , PhD, RD, Chief Clinical Officer, Calm

, PhD, RD, Chief Clinical Officer, Calm Cora Opsahl , Health Fund Director, 32BJ Health Fund

, Health Fund Director, 32BJ Health Fund Sally Pace , Chief Executive Officer, Connect Healthcare Collaboration

, Chief Executive Officer, Connect Healthcare Collaboration Kathryn Schubert , President and Chief Executive Officer, Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR)

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR) Pamela M. Schwartz , MPH, Executive Director, Community Health, Kaiser Permanente

, MPH, Executive Director, Community Health, Kaiser Permanente Dan Shields , Chief Executive Officer, Digital Medicine, Ochsner Health

, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Medicine, Ochsner Health Dexter Shurney , MD, President, Blue Zones Well-Being Institute

, MD, President, Blue Zones Well-Being Institute Mary Stutts , Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

, Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) Yetta Toliver , Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Xerox Corporation

, Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Xerox Corporation Tracy Watts , Senior Partner and US Leader, Healthcare Policy, Mercer

, Senior Partner and US Leader, Healthcare Policy, Mercer John Whyte , MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, WebMD

More information about the Summit is available at https://www.BenefitDesignStrategies.com. It will be co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360 (https://www.thINc360.com/2024event), and the Food as Medicine Strategy Summit (https://www.FoodMedSummit.com). By registering for one conference, attendees will be able to attend sessions at all three events at no additional cost.

Early registration deadlines are in effect, with the next one expiring on Friday, April 12. Prospective attendees and sponsors are strongly encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible as demand is significantly outpacing that of prior years.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at

https://www.ValidationInstitute.com

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)

The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) is the definitive event for healthcare innovation and transformation. Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress is a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder event that delivers a 360-degree perspective to drive healthcare forward. Now in its third year, thINc360, brings together senior-level executives representing the entire healthcare ecosystem, including health plans, hospitals and health systems, government, pharma and life sciences, startups, investors, and employers. More information is available at https://www.thINc360.com/2024event

