Validation Institute Announces Speakers from Elevance Health, Geisinger, and Kaiser Permanente for its Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, May 29-31, Washington, D.C.

Faculty Additions Add a Health Plan Perspective to Summit Agenda

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its FoodMed Certified initiative, Validation Institute (VI) announced the addition of three new speakers to the faculty for its inaugural Food as Medicine Strategy Summit, which takes place May 29-31, at The Westin Washington, DC Downtown.

FoodMed Certified, launched by Validation Institute earlier this year with support from Founding Members, Albertsons Companies, Avēsis, Mom's Meals®, Sifter, and Uber Health, is the first certification and validation initiative for food as medicine programs. Food as Medicine experts from leading healthcare organizations added to the Summit include:

Kofi D. Essel , MD, MPH, FAAP, Food as Medicine Program Director, Elevance Health

Nicole Matrey, Senior Health Services Specialist, Geisinger Steele Institute for Innovation, Geisinger

, Senior Health Services Specialist, Geisinger Steele Institute for Innovation, Geisinger Pamela Schwartz , MPH, Executive Director, Community Health, Kaiser Permanente

"The Food as Medicine Strategy Summit is about moving from ideation to implementation. We are excited to add real-world insights from Dr. Essel, Ms. Matrey, and Ms. Schwartz to the agenda, which represents cross-sector perspectives," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, EVP of Content and Strategy at Validation Institute. "Their recommendations and lessons learned, along with those of the other speakers on the agenda, further the event's aim to explore how dietary changes and access to healthier foods can transform health outcomes, prevent chronic diseases, and reshape the healthcare landscape," Ms. Krishnarathnam continued.

The Food as Medicine Strategy Summit brings together decision-makers and leaders at health plans, hospitals and health systems, government and policy organizations, influencers, startups, investors, and HR and benefits executives.

More information about the Summit is available at https://www.FoodMedSummit.com. It will be co-located with The Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360. By registering for one conference, attendees can attend sessions at both events at no additional cost.

More information on thINc360 can be found at https://www.thINc360.com/2024event, and early registration deadlines are in effect, allowing attendees to secure the lowest rate when signing up by Friday, January 26.

About FoodMed Certified

FoodMed Certified is the first certification and validation initiative for Food as Medicine programs. It delivers added transparency and improved decision-making for employers, healthcare organizations, and patients, by assuring that through Validation Institute's tried and true validation framework, FoodMed Certified programs have undergone an extensive, evidence-based review, with clear measurement standards. More information is available at https://www.FoodMedCertified.com and https://www.FoodMedSummit.com

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.ValidationInstitute.com

