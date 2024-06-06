Validation Institute Announces Winners for Seventh Annual Health Value Awards, Highlights Healthcare Leaders and Standout Solutions

The awards recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across 20+ healthcare categories

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute held its seventh annual Health Value Awards in Washington, DC, May 29, 2024, at The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360). The awards recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across more than 20 total categories spanning the healthcare industry.

Health Value Award nominees and winners include companies that have gone through the rigorous validation process conducted by Validation Institute or are peer and self-nominated. Winners are determined by a panel of industry experts and advisors. "We are proud to recognize the terrific individuals, teams, and healthcare solution providers that deliver improved savings or better health outcomes," said Linda Riddell, Chief Data Scientist, Validation Institute. This year's award recipients include:

Winners:

2024 Healthcare Value Thought Leader of the Year: Chris Deacon

2024 Broker of the Year: E-Powered Benefits

2024 Employer of the Year: Kalispell Public School District

Behavioral Health: Acacia Mental Health

Care Coordination and Management: Active Health Management

Claims Processing, TPA, Audit: Nova Healthcare Administrators

Diabetes Management: TrueLifeCare, Virta Health (co-winners)

Diabetes Management, Supplies: Diathrive Health

Employee Engagement: Massachusetts Municipal Association (MIIA), Vermont Education Health Initiative, VITAS Healthcare

Food as Medicine: Ayble Health

Food as Medicine Tech Solutions: Sifter Solutions

Musculoskeletal Management: Kaia Health

Pharmacy Benefits / Medication Management: PBM, Transparency, Drug Outcomes: DisclosedRx

Primary Care: PeopleOne Health

Specialty Imaging: Green Imaging

Well-Being / Wellness: Peak Health, U.S. Preventive Medicine (co-winners)

Runners-Up and Honorable Mentions:

Behavioral Health: Sober Sidekick

Care Coordination and Management: Ault International Medical Management (AIMM), Quantum Health

Musculoskeletal Management: Hinge Health, Sword Health, Vori Health

Digital Health / Digital Therapeutics: Kibu

Primary Care: Proactive MD

Claims Processing, TPA, Audit: Texas Medical Management

Spotlight Award Winners:

Fertility and Maternity: ARC Fertility

Disease Management: Arche Healthcare, Ceresti Health, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Population Health Management: Avēsis

Special Savings: Goldfinch Health, Valenz Health

Health Literacy: MedEncentive

Kidney Care: Somatus

Vision Care: XP Health

