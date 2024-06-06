Validation Institute Announces Winners for Seventh Annual Health Value Awards, Highlights Healthcare Leaders and Standout Solutions

The awards recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across 20+ healthcare categories
NEEDHAM, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute held its seventh annual Health Value Awards in Washington, DC, May 29, 2024, at The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360). The awards recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across more than 20 total categories spanning the healthcare industry.
Health Value Award nominees and winners include companies that have gone through the rigorous validation process conducted by Validation Institute or are peer and self-nominated. Winners are determined by a panel of industry experts and advisors. "We are proud to recognize the terrific individuals, teams, and healthcare solution providers that deliver improved savings or better health outcomes," said Linda Riddell, Chief Data Scientist, Validation Institute. This year's award recipients include:
Winners:
- 2024 Healthcare Value Thought Leader of the Year: Chris Deacon
- 2024 Broker of the Year: E-Powered Benefits
- 2024 Employer of the Year: Kalispell Public School District
- Behavioral Health: Acacia Mental Health
- Care Coordination and Management: Active Health Management
- Claims Processing, TPA, Audit: Nova Healthcare Administrators
- Diabetes Management: TrueLifeCare, Virta Health (co-winners)
- Diabetes Management, Supplies: Diathrive Health
- Employee Engagement: Massachusetts Municipal Association (MIIA), Vermont Education Health Initiative, VITAS Healthcare
- Food as Medicine: Ayble Health
- Food as Medicine Tech Solutions: Sifter Solutions
- Musculoskeletal Management: Kaia Health
- Pharmacy Benefits / Medication Management: PBM, Transparency, Drug Outcomes: DisclosedRx
- Primary Care: PeopleOne Health
- Specialty Imaging: Green Imaging
- Well-Being / Wellness: Peak Health, U.S. Preventive Medicine (co-winners)
Runners-Up and Honorable Mentions:
- Behavioral Health: Sober Sidekick
- Care Coordination and Management: Ault International Medical Management (AIMM), Quantum Health
- Musculoskeletal Management: Hinge Health, Sword Health, Vori Health
- Digital Health / Digital Therapeutics: Kibu
- Primary Care: Proactive MD
- Claims Processing, TPA, Audit: Texas Medical Management
Spotlight Award Winners:
- Fertility and Maternity: ARC Fertility
- Disease Management: Arche Healthcare, Ceresti Health, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
- Population Health Management: Avēsis
- Special Savings: Goldfinch Health, Valenz Health
- Health Literacy: MedEncentive
- Kidney Care: Somatus
- Vision Care: XP Health
About Validation Institute
Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.
