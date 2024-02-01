Validation Institute Awards Savings Validation to Isaac Health

Isaac Health participants have lower frequency of emergency room visits, and fewer days of inpatient hospital care than similar people who are not in the Isaac Health program

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isaac Health, a healthcare technology company focusing on brain health, has achieved validation for savings from Validation Institute for its Dementia Disease Management Program.

Validation Institute found that Isaac Health participants have lower frequency of emergency room visits, and fewer days of inpatient hospital care than similar people who are not in the Isaac Health program. The lower use of services leads to lower costs.

"Emergency room visits decreased by 38% for Isaac Health participants, compared to a 7% decrease for the matched comparison group. The Isaac Health group's hospital days decreased by 28%, while the comparison group's increased by 4%. The Isaac Health group's hospital days and emergency room visits were statistically significantly lower than the comparison group's," said Linda Riddell, Chief Data Scientist, Validation Institute.

"This savings validation shows the quantifiable impact of Isaac Health's Dementia Disease Management Program," said Dr. Julius Bruch, CEO of Isaac Health. "We are proud to enhance the well-being of individuals with dementia and their families through innovative and evidence-based solutions."

As part of Isaac Health's savings validation, Validation Institute provides a guarantee up to $25,000 as part of its Credibility Guarantee Program. To view the report, please visit: https://validationinstitute.com/validated-provider/isaac-health/.

The Institute's savings validation reinforces Isaac Health's Dementia Disease Management Program for its proven ability to deliver a solution that is sustainable and in line with value-based care.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://validationinstitute.com/.

About Isaac Health

Isaac Health (https://www.myisaachealth.com) is a virtual and in-home clinical service for dementia and other brain health conditions. Isaac Health partners with health systems and payers for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care management at a population scale. Developed by leading neurological specialists, Isaac Health's proprietary care model is evidence-based and comprehensive, including services like medication management, cognitive rehabilitation, counseling, and psychosocial support. All of Isaac Health's clinical services are in line with the gold standard of medical care, covered by insurance, and allow for fast access to specialists within days, not months.

