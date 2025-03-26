Validation Institute Certifies Two Studies Demonstrating Personify Health Drives Cost Savings and Outcomes

"This validation reinforces our commitment to providing clients with trusted, data-driven solutions that not only enhance the health of their employees but also contribute to significant financial savings," said Dr. Jitana Bagomolny, Personify Health. Post this

"Congratulations to Personify Health on its successful validations. At a time when healthcare costs are skyrocketing, it's critical for companies to prove their claims—and that's exactly what they did with both of these studies," said Al Lewis, CEO and founder at Validation Institute. "Employers looking to better manage their employee health programs and see beneficial outcomes should certainly give Personify Health and these studies a look."

Personify's Care and Cost Management Programs Improve Health Costs and Utilization

Validation Institute reviewed the results of an independent actuarial study issued in 2024, demonstrating that key Personify Health programs drove significantly lower healthcare costs for members compared to the same-year market average. The analysis evaluated more than 729,000 Personify members vs. a similar non-member benchmark group from a national dataset.

Validation Institute confirmed that groups using Personify Health's suite of cost and care management programs had 23% lower allowed costs per member per month (PMPM) than the benchmark. These programs included Payment Integrity, Coordination of Benefits, Advocacy and Coaching, and Emergency Room Solutions. Specific validated claims vs. the benchmark included much lower out-of-network utilization, a higher rate of urgent care use vs. ER use, and a greater ratio of outpatient to inpatient settings overall.

Personify Drives Better Health Outcomes Among High-Risk, High-Cost Members

Validation Institute also reviewed the results of a one-year, 90,000+ member analysis demonstrating that Personify Health program members improved their body mass index (BMI), hypertension, and high blood glucose. These indicators of metabolic syndrome increase a person's risk of serious health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke—top causes of death in the United States and drivers of hundreds of billions of dollars in health costs and lost productivity. The study evaluated members who took a defined action to improve their health, such as base number of steps or coaching sessions vs. those who did not.

Validation Institute confirmed that participants in Personify's wellbeing program lowered their blood pressure, BMI, or blood glucose levels more than similar members who did not actively participate. These improvements are linked to lower medical costs.

"It is incredibly valuable to receive Validation Institute's confirmation that Personify Health solutions demonstrate tangible improvements in both health outcomes and cost savings," said Dr. Jitana Bagomolny, DNP, MBA, vice president, care management solutions at Personify Health, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration. "This validation reinforces our commitment to providing clients with trusted, data-driven solutions that not only enhance the health of their employees but also contribute to significant financial savings. Employers should feel confident turning to Personify Health to optimize their healthcare strategies and create lasting benefits for their workforce and bottom line."

More Information About Validations

Personify Health achieved the following from Validation Institute:

Care and cost management study: Validation for Savings (the indicated programs can reduce healthcare spending per case/participant or for the plan/purchaser overall).

Wellbeing metabolic study: Validation for Outcomes (the indicated product/solution has measurably improved an outcome of importance, such as risk, hemoglobin A1c, events, employee retention, etc.).

Visit the Personify Health website to download the Validation Institute reports, which include more information about Validation Institute's review process and its up to $100,000 guarantee.

About Personify Health

Personify Health empowers diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With global operations and decades of experience (formerly Virgin Pulse and HealthComp), the company engages and empowers people to live healthier lives. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's chronic care to everyday needs. With a personalized, engaging, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com.

Media Contact

Kara Spak, Personify Health, 1 917-583-9896, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health