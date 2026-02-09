Validation Institute Honors Advisors of the Year at 9th Annual Health Value Awards During YOU Powered Symposium

The Health Value Awards recognize excellence in outcomes-driven healthcare solutions and fiduciary-focused advisory services

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute announced the winners of its 9th Annual Health Value Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals that are delivering measurable improvements in healthcare value. The awards were presented at the YOU Powered Symposium in Savannah, GA which brings together employers, advisors, and innovators committed to advancing transparency, accountability, and proven outcomes in healthcare.

The Health Value Awards honor excellence across multiple categories, spotlighting top-performing healthcare services, products, and programs, as well as advisors who act in a fiduciary capacity—prioritizing client outcomes over traditional producer-based incentives.

"These folks are the future," said Al Lewis, Founder and Chairman of Validation Institute. "It's great to be in a business where the more prospects learn, the more they choose you."

This year, rather than select one Advisor of the Year, Validation Institute is underscoring the importance of fiduciary advising by recognizing all the Charter Fiduciary Advisors who have been validated and backed with the $100,000 ERISA Immunity Guarantee, extending both to themselves and their customers. Those Charter Advisors include:

Matt Bittner, The Volition Group

Niko Caparisos, Prosperity Benefits

David Contorno, E Powered Benefits

Paul H. Flowers Jr., Superior Insurance Advisors

Emma Fox, FoxWatch

Justin Leader, BenefitsDNA

Donovan Pyle, Health Compass Consulting

Chelsea Ryckis, Ethos Benefits

Donovan Ryckis, Ethos Benefits

Terry Shook, Primum Risk Strategies

David Smith, Risk Strategies

Brian Uhlig, Alera Group

"Fiduciary, fee‑based consulting will define our industry," said 2026 Advisor of the Year winner Brian Uhlig, Senior Partner, Alera Group. "With this validation—and the Validation Institute's $100,000 ERISA Immunity Guarantee behind it—employers get advice that puts them first, not the vendors."

This award is not just an honorary one. Quite the opposite, it can now pay off in the near term. Paul Hacker of World Insurance commented, "Congratulations to the Fiduciary Advisors on this well-deserved award and the added protection it provides, including the chance to obtain a credit on your E&O insurance."

