Validation Institute Honors Healthcare Innovators at 9th Annual Health Value Awards During YOU Powered Symposium

The Health Value Awards recognize excellence in outcomes-driven healthcare solutions and fiduciary-focused advisory services

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute celebrated the winners of its 9th Annual Health Value Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals making measurable, meaningful advances in healthcare value. The awards were presented at the YOU Powered Symposium in Savannah, GA, which convenes employers, advisors, and innovators committed to transparency, accountability, and proven healthcare outcomes.

Spanning multiple categories, the Health Value Awards spotlight exceptional healthcare services, products, and programs—and the advisors who act as true fiduciaries by putting measurable client outcomes ahead of producer-based incentives.

Award recipients were selected from a competitive field of nominees that included organizations that have completed Validation Institute's rigorous, data-driven validation process, along with candidates nominated by peers or through self-submission. Final selections followed a public vetting process conducted through the Healthcare Hackers listserv, a community of approximately 1,300 highly discerning healthcare purchasers, advisors, and industry experts known for their critical evaluation of vendor claims.

"Most healthcare awards are based on popularity or marketing," said Al Lewis, Founder and Chairman of Validation Institute. "These awards are different. They recognize solutions that actually work. Most of this year's award winners are backed by the Validation Institute's $100,000 ERISA Immunity Guarantee, and those that aren't likely could be, were they to seek validation."

The 2026 Health Value Awards winners represent a growing movement toward vendor integrity and fiduciary advising in healthcare—demonstrating that measurable outcomes, not promises or anecdotes, should be the standard for evaluating healthcare solutions and advisory services.

This year's award recipients include:

AI-Driven Health Innovations: US HealthCenter

Behavioral Health - Network: Meru Health

Care Coordination: Ault International Medical Management (AIMM) - a Vensure Employer Solutions company

ER Division & Network Adherence: Personify Health

Healthcare Finance: PayMedix

Imaging: Green Imaging

Opioid Management: Goldfinch Health

Physical Therapy: Spine and Sports Med

Pharmacy Benefit Management: Judi Health (Capital Rx)

Predictive and Preventive Analytics: Embold Health

"Patients don't disengage because they don't care - they disengage because the system is confusing, fragmented, and overwhelming," said Nurse Deb Ault, President, Ault International Medical Management (AIMM). "This award validates that when patients are supported by licensed nurses, real conversations happen and meaningful engagement follows."

About Validation Institute:

Validation Institute helps healthcare solution providers and advisors stand out with third-party verification that their solutions perform as promised — backed by a $100,000 ERISA Immunity Guarantee. Get validated to showcase your credibility and build trust with proof that sets you apart. To learn more, please visit: https://www.validationinstitute.com.

