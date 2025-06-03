Validation Institute Honors Healthcare Innovators for 8th Annual Health Value Awards

The Health Value Awards recognize excellence in outcomes-driven healthcare solutions and consulting across 20+ categories

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute has announced the winners of its 8th Annual Health Value Awards, celebrating organizations and individuals driving measurable improvements in healthcare value. The awards spotlight top-performing services, products, and programs across more than 20 categories within the healthcare industry, along with top-performing advisors acting in a fiduciary capacity, rather than in the traditional role as "producers."

Nominees included companies that have undergone Validation Institute's rigorous data-driven validation process, as well as those nominated by peers or through self-submission. Final selections were made following a public vetting through the Healthcare Hackers listserv, whose 1300 participants include many highly discerning users of these and other vendors.

Al Lewis, CEO of Validation Institute and widely considered the leading expert on outcomes measurement, commented: "Most of these award-winners are backed by the Validation Institute's $100,000 Credibility Guarantee and those that aren't likely could be, were they to seek validation."

This year's award recipients include:

• AI in an Employee Wellness Application: US HealthCenter, Inc.

• AI-Driven Health Innovations: Talkdesk

• Behavioral Health - Clinics: Radial Health

• Behavioral Health - Network: ViMedicus

• Cardiac Member Management: Hello Heart

• Care Coordination: PointClickCare

• Care Coordination: Northwell Direct

• Chronic Disease Management: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

• Chronic Disease Management: CIBA Health

• Contactless Health Monitoring: Xandar Kardian

• Dementia Management: Isaac Health

• Diabetes Management: Virta Health

• ER Diversion: Personify Health

• Fertility & Reproductive Health (Special Fertility): ARC Fertility

• Food as Medicine: Modify Health

• Health Analytics / Predictive and Preventive Analytics: Embold Health

• Health Analytics / Predictive and Preventive Analytics: finHealth

• Kidney Care: Renalogic

• Management of Diabetes Complications: Arche Healthcare

• Network Adherence: Personify Health

• Pharmacy Benefit Management: DisclosedRx

• Pharmacy Benefit Management: Serve You Rx

• Self-Funded Group Savings: Imagine 360

• Specialty Imaging: Green Imaging

• Specialty Medication Management: VIVIO Health

• Surgery Navigation: Goldfinch Health

• Vision Care: XP Health

• Advisor of the Year (tie): Matt Bittner

• Advisor of the Year (tie): Niko Caparisos

• Advisor of the Year (tie): Justin Leader

• Advisor of the Year (tie): Donovan Pyle

• Advisor of the Year (tie): David Smith

• Advisor(s) of the Year (tie): E Powered Benefits

About Validation Institute:

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

Media Contact:

Reena Joseph

Validation Institute

+1 781-856-3962

[email protected]

https://validationinstitute.com/

