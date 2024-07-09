Validity Announces Expanded Partnership with AI-Powered Iterable to Boost Customer Engagement and Brand Reputation

The amplified partnership ensures the data quality of a company's email database, enabling increased customer engagement and improved brand reputation.

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, has announced an expanded partnership with Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform. The partnership enables businesses to instantly verify their email contact information, which in turn optimizes sales and marketing campaign results and drives ROI.

More than ever before, companies are competing for consumer attention. Validity's State of Email in 2024 report revealed that current global email volume is around 360 billion emails per day—and this number is increasing by around 15 percent each year.

Achieving meaningful engagement in the midst of that competition is the challenge. This in mind, one of the critical competencies that every marketing team needs is a good email deliverability protocol.

For teams looking to get started, there is no easier first step than putting a contact verification service like BriteVerify into their workflow, ensuring revenue-generating teams are emailing active, valid contacts.

When a campaign is sent to an invalid or out-of-date email address, mailbox providers view it as spam-like behavior, which can damage a marketer's sender reputation, making it less likely their subsequent campaigns will get placement in the inbox. Not to mention, it's a costly mistake—both in terms of revenue lost, bloated ESP costs, and time wasted—at a juncture when most businesses can't afford to waste any part of their budget.

With access to BriteVerify, Iterable's customers can now maintain contact data quality by verifying email addresses in real-time, at the point of capture. The solution provides secure, scalable validation so marketing and sales leaders can build and maintain an actionable database, reach more people, and communicate more effectively. For existing subscriber databases, it can perform bulk validation of a company's stored data to identify email addresses that have changed, become disabled, or no longer exist so they can be removed from campaigns. This automated approach saves businesses countless hours of manual labor and eliminates the risk of human error.

"We're thrilled to see this integration between two of our most important marketing vendors. Having BriteVerify baked directly into the Iterable platform will help us save time while practicing great list hygiene. We're excited about the ability to sustain healthy bounce rates and bolster our deliverability—all within the sending platform our team knows and trusts," said Sarah Taylor, Digital Marketing Manager at the CV-Library Group.

"The opportunity to work directly with Iterable is an honor for all of us at Validity," said Jeff Lundal, CRO at Validity. "Our team's industry-leading solutions solve major issues for revenue-generating teams—and they are crucial tools for businesses to remain competitive in today's market. We're excited to share our capabilities with Iterable, as together we are empowering marketing and sales leaders globally to reach customers in a more impactful way."

"In today's digital landscape, consumers are inundated with noise in their inboxes. It's crucial for brands and businesses to cut through the clutter by delivering meaningful, personalized, and dynamic cross-channel experiences to their customers," said Heather Blank, Senior Vice President of GTM and Partnerships at Iterable. "Our expanded partnership with Validity empowers marketers to create seamless email experiences that reach the right people with the right message at the right time, ultimately enhancing customer engagement and loyalty."

ABOUT VALIDITY

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. The Validity flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, GridBuddy Connect, and MailCharts – are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

ABOUT ITERABLE

Iterable is the AI-powered customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, Priceline, Calm, and Box to activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time. Learn more about Iterable at http://www.iterable.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Delahunt, Validity, (800) 961-8205, [email protected], https://www.validity.com/

SOURCE Validity