Validity Announces New Product Enhancements to Improve Data Quality for Salesforce Users at Dreamforce 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, today announced new features and functionality for DemandTools, the data quality solution enabling businesses to clean data faster and ensure it's a reliable asset. The company will showcase the enhancements at Dreamforce 2023.

Validity will host two speaking sessions with customers during Dreamforce: Rev Up Your RevOps: Keeping Your Data Clean and Trustworthy and Ensuring Your AI is Actually Intelligent. To learn more about Validity at Dreamforce, you can find the company at booth #1026 on the showfloor. To stay up to date on all things Validity at Dreamforce 2023, visit this link.

As more companies invest in artificial intelligence, it's critical they are doing so with clean data and that they instill a plan to maintain it. Data quality empowers business stakeholders across an organization – from leveraging accurate information for strategic planning to augmenting intelligence to enhance the performance of their team's interactions.

DemandTools offers four editions: Free, Elements, V Release, and one non-CRM specific edition for merging duplicates in spreadsheets, DemandTools File edition. Specific capabilities of the new features and integrations include:

DemandTools Free edition now has email address verification for Contact and Lead records on a pay-as-you-go basis. This feature is already offered to paid subscribers, but now all users can keep their data clean and verify the Contact and Lead data they have in Salesforce. This will ensure businesses aren't engaging with dead or fake email addresses, saving time and money. Users will get 500 free credits when they sign up.

DemandTools V Release

DupeBlocker, a native Salesforce app from Validity and part of the DemandTools suite that prevents the creation of duplicate records, now integrates more closely with DemandTools allowing users to merge reported duplicates automatically and in bulk within DemandTools to further expedite the day to day needs of data management.

Attachments and content documents from Salesforce can now be exported directly from Salesforce through an easy, automated path.

Tune module will have multiple new features focused on providing elevated data visualization when interacting with records in any standard or custom objects.

DemandTools Certifications are back for DemandTools V Release with multiple badges across all modules of the platform, including a 'DemandTools Certified' badge for social profiles, and DemandTools Certified swag.

"Validity is beyond excited to sponsor Dreamforce again and to engage with the larger Salesforce community in person," said Chris Hyde, Global Head of Data Solutions at Validity. "With the four different editions of DemandTools, we are making high-quality data possible for all types of organizations around the globe."

"I've been using DemandTools since 2012. It has become an integral tool in my daily work and something that I take with me wherever I work," said Angie Henkel, Director of Marketing Operations at Ridecell. "When I switched roles last year, I advocated for DemandTools as one of the top tools I needed for success within marketing operations. Thanks to Validity, we essentially have net zero duplicates in our database."

