Validity Announces New Product Enhancements to Streamline Customer Data Quality

The newest features from Validity enable easier data hygiene processes and drive better overall CRM data management for users

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validity today announced updated features and capabilities for DemandTools, the premier data quality solution enabling businesses to clean Salesforce data faster, at Dreamforce 2024.

Evolving consumer privacy regulations, technological advances, job market shifts, and pressure to innovate and automate make data quality difficult to maintain. Validity's State of CRM Data Management in 2024 report revealed 31 percent of admins reported poor quality data costs them at least 20 percent of their annual revenue.

New features coming soon in the DemandTools Fall release will enable teams to shift their focus away from tedious data management tasks and focus on value-driving activities, without ever missing a duplicate record or invalid email address.

The specific functionality of the new features includes:

Report Actionable Records: Salesforce users often struggle to find automated methods to monitor the ongoing quality of their data. With these innovative new capabilities, DemandTools users can now proactively identify issues such as duplicates to merge, records to standardize, leads to convert and many more, without ever having to even log into Salesforce. This feature equips users with deeper insights into the immediate next steps they should take to clean up their CRM data.

Email Verification in DemandTools Assess: New data from Validity revealed that almost half (47 percent) of all emails in the CRM are either invalid or risky (from a sample size of 120 million emails). To empower DemandTools users to address these database hygiene issues, all users can now identify invalid email addresses across their org, without a BriteVerify subscription, within the DemandTools Assess module. With this feature, users can quickly and easily understand the scale of risky and invalid emails hiding in Lead and Contact records. This feature is available to both DemandTools trial and paid customers.

"Validity is thrilled to announce our new capabilities at Dreamforce, which we are honored to sponsor again this year," said Chris Hyde, Global Head of Data Solutions at Validity. "With these exciting new product capabilities, DemandTools customers are empowered to meet today's data management challenges. Powered by our best-in-class solutions and expert support, organizations around the world can achieve high-quality data for their CRM."

"Ensuring my database only includes the most accurate, up-to-date customer records is critical to successful outreach," said Jack Lavous, VP of Business Excellence at Elements.cloud. "With Validity's solutions at my fingertips, I am confident in my team's ability to execute campaigns and reach customers to drive the most impact for our business."

The new features come on the heels of Validity's recent announcement that G2 awarded 24 badges to DemandTools across the data quality and data preparation categories for Summer 2024.

In addition, Validity will also host two speaking sessions with customers during Dreamforce:

Lessons from Successfully Implementing Data Cloud

Featuring: Chris Hyde , SVP–Global Head of Data Solutions at Validity, and Jack Lavous, VP of Business Excellence at Elements.cloud

Turn Your Data Mess into Data Success

Featuring: Olivia Hinkle , Director of Product Marketing at Validity and Stefen Gale , Senior Sales Operations Analyst at Beyond Risk

To learn more about Validity and get a preview of the new DemandTools functionality, visit the company at booth #1901 on the show floor. You can also read about the company's latest product offerings at validity.com.

