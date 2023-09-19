Validity Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Global Account Management To Elevate Customer Experience Amidst Growth

SVP of Global Account Management, Jim Tobolski, will be responsible for prioritizing the customer amidst high growth for the business

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, announced the addition of its new Senior Vice President of Global Account Management, Jim Tobolski, to its leadership team. He will focus on fostering a collaborative and high-performing revenue team to support the customer experience and fuel the company's aggressive growth goals.

Tobolski brings over 25 years of experience in software and data sales where he has consistently showcased his expertise in creating and executing transformative strategies that deliver exceptional results for both customers and industry-leading organizations. Most recently he served as Vice President of Global Alliances & Channels at BrightEdge and Senior Vice President of Sales, Client Management & Strategic Alliances at Vericast. Furthermore, Tobolski's success is proven by his ability to orchestrate highly organized collaborations among cross-functional sales and customer success teams.

"Jim is known for his unwavering commitment to putting the customer first, with a distinguished reputation for inspiring results-driven customer strategies that not only cultivate strong client loyalty through value-driven engagement, but also influence revenue expansion and growth," said Jeff Lundal, CRO at Validity. "He is a critical addition to the leadership team to ensure Validity continues to uplevel the customer experience as we work toward achieving our growth goals."

"Validity is a key player in the ever-evolving data and email deliverability space. In the competitive and challenging economic environment of today, we must remain committed to putting the best possible customer experience first," said Jim Tobolski, SVP of Global Account Management at Validity. "I am passionate about software and data and can't wait to play a role in shaping and implementing innovative strategies to elevate the experience and results for our valued customers."

This hire follows significant momentum from the company, with the addition of Jeff Hassemer as SVP of Marketing and Jeff Lundal as Chief Revenue Officer, as well as new features and functionalities within DemandTools to make high-quality data more accessible across the globe.

ABOUT VALIDITY

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. The Validity flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, GridBuddy Connect, and MailCharts – are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately, faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

