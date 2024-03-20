Valizant Achieves Record Growth as Demand for Supply Chain Planning Market Solutions Increase

Valizant transforms demand and supply planning by bringing together live information from diverse sources for more accurate, timely planning. Partners and customers reap the benefits because they can optimize plans to meet customer demands and explore scenarios to deliver upside alternatives. Post this

Founded in 2015, Valizant is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of leading supply chain planning experts who have a long history as consultants, practitioners, developers of cloud-based supply chain planning apps and implementation specialists. The Valizant team delivers solutions that enable users to quickly move from concept to effective and flexible supply chain plans that scale to meet unique business needs.

Deepening Anaplan Partnership

With solutions built on Anaplan's powerful planning platform, Valizant has expanded its relationship with Anaplan to deliver the greatest value to its customers. Valizant has been an Anaplan partner for supply chain for North American customers since 2015, and now the company is fully certified as an Anaplan Solution Advisory and Delivery Partner for Supply Chain.

Valizant also expanded by more than 40% its Anaplan Center of Excellence office in Ensenada, Mexico, which is home to the Anaplan modeling team. This location provides cost-effective Anaplan expertise enabling same day response to Valizant North America customers.

Strategic Alliances

Valizant also recently extended its reach through a strategic alliance with NTT DATA. Their Supply Chain Consulting teams leverage Valizant's leading Anaplan supply chain capabilities. The companies collaborated to implement Valizant's demand and inventory planning solutions for a leading U.S. food processing company that operates 60 plants with 260 distribution centers and 250 users. The company needed to find an alternative for legacy systems and manual processes, while improving planning efficiencies, reducing distressed and destroyed materials, and increasing customer fill rates. The NTT DATA/Valizant Anaplan solutions deliver networkwide visibility and automated distribution planning and execution, resulting in an estimated $5 million in annual opportunity from improved demand planning and forecasting.

Valizant transforms supply chain planning for companies enabling greater alignment to customer demand and business objectives. Rooted in the power of the Anaplan platform and its own Xentrl real-time collaboration and process navigation tool, Valizant connects live information from diverse sources for seamless supply and demand planning. The result is an always-on planning environment with real-time insights that optimize actions to meet customer demand, execute planning policy and explore scenarios for upside alternatives. Valizant is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif. For more information, visit valizant.com.

