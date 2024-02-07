Valizant and NTT DATA Formalize Strategic Alliance for Supply Chain

"Creating a global team with NTT DATA to support data-driven supply chain transformation is making a big impact and we are gratified that leading companies recognize the value of this strategic alliance and our proven solutions," said Ed Lewis, CEO of Valizant. Post this

"The combination of NTT DATA and Valizant offers extensive supply chain planning expertise with proven solutions built on the Anaplan platform to enhance client capabilities and drive significant cost savings," said Jonathan Whitaker, Supply Chain Planning Practice Leader, NTT DATA Services. "We tested our combined capabilities and successfully implemented Valizant demand and inventory planning solutions at a leading food processing company in the U.S. on time and within budget. Combined with our industry-leading transformation and change management capabilities, we look forward to bringing value to companies needing to compete more effectively."

To learn more about NTT DATA's Supply Chain consulting visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/services/consulting-services/supply-chain-consulting

About Valizant

Valizant transforms supply chain planning for manufacturers and CPG companies enabling greater alignment to customer demand and business objectives. Rooted in the power of the Anaplan platform and its own Xentrl real-time collaboration and process navigation tool, Valizant connects live information from diverse sources for seamless supply and demand planning. The result is an always-on planning environment with real-time insights that optimize actions to meet customer demand, execute planning policy and explore scenarios for upside alternatives. Valizant is headquartered in Long Beach, California. For more information visit valizant.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business, technology, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

