Valley Oaks Health Excited to Expand into Clinton County

"Valley Oaks Health is honored to serve Clinton County in a more meaningful way, and we're dedicated to improving the health and happiness of its residents, one person at a time." Dan Arens, CEO Post this

"Valley Oaks Health has the privilege of being chosen as the Community Mental Health Provider in Clinton County. We'll strive to increase access to care through the healthy relationships, partnerships and leadership already present in the community. We look forward to bridging the gap between much needed services and appreciate the commitment and passion the community already embodies." said Dr Deep Battu, who oversees services in Clinton and Carroll Counties.

The transition includes:

Smooth continuity of care for existing patients currently served by Community Health Network who wish to transition to Valley Oaks Health.

Strong local partnerships with primary care providers, schools, law enforcement, and other community agencies

Expanded behavioral health services including community based and outpatient services, psychiatric care, substance use treatment, and crisis support

Valley Oaks Health has engaged with Clinton County residents, leaders, and organizations to identify local priorities, reduce barriers to care, and build a behavioral health system that reflects the strengths and values of the community.

Valley Oaks Health is a leading not-for-profit provider of integrated behavioral health, addiction, and primary care services across north-central Indiana, serving over 11,000 people each year. With deep roots in community delivered care, Valley Oaks is committed to the values of Be Brave, Be Human, and Be Connected—delivering compassionate, evidence-based care to individuals and families of every background.

For more information about services in Clinton County or to make a referral, please visit [www.valleyoaks.org] or call 866-6VALLEY.

Media Contact

Dan Arens, Valley Oaks Health, 1 7654466540, [email protected], www.valleyoaks.org

Dan Arens, Valley Oaks Health, 1 76564466540, [email protected], www.valleyoaks.org

SOURCE Valley Oaks Health