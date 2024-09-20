ValleyStar Credit Union and Patrick & Henry Community College Launch Financial Literacy Program for Student Athletes

The program, "Financial Fundamentals for Beginners," aims to equip these young adults with essential financial knowledge and skills to support their academic and athletic careers. Post this

"Partnering with Patrick & Henry Community College to offer this financial literacy program represents a significant step in our commitment to supporting the community," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "We believe that by empowering these students with financial knowledge, we are helping them build a strong foundation for their future."

Dr. Greg Hodges, President of Patrick & Henry Community College, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with valuable resources. We are excited to see how this program will benefit our student-athletes, helping them navigate their financial futures more easily and confidently."

Student-athletes today are expected to make decisions at an early age that can have a significant impact on their lives," said Brian Henderson, P&HCC Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Athletic Director. "That is why creating this partnership with ValleyStar Credit Union is so important and timely. It offers students and their parents the education and resources to help them make informed financial decisions now that will be crucial to their futures.

Enrollment details will be provided soon, and the sessions will be available to all Patrick & Henry Community College student-athletes.

