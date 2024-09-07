ValleyStar Credit Union Announces Return of "Scan Me, Win Me" Car Giveaway for Second Year

Virginia residents 18 and older who qualify for ValleyStar Credit Union membership can enter the giveaway. To participate, entrants must locate the car, scan the QR code, and complete the entry form. Post this

"Following the success of last year's giveaway, we are thrilled to once again offer this exciting opportunity to our community," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences remains strong, and the 'Scan Me, Win Me' campaign is a testament to that dedication."

ValleyStar Credit Union is the proud sponsor of the ValleyStar 300, NASCAR's premier Late Model Stock Car race. This year's race features four 25-lap qualifying heats, followed by the 200-lap main event on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

The "Scan Me, Win Me" giveaway is free to enter, and participants can enter once per day. No purchase is necessary, and purchasing does not increase the chances of winning. For complete rules and to enter, visit www.scanmewinme.com.

ValleyStar Credit Union is thankful for the partnership with Autos By Nelson, the proud sponsor of this year's car giveaway. Their collaboration continues to make the "Scan Me, Win Me" campaign a success.

About ValleyStar Credit Union:

Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit valleystar.org.

About Martinsville Speedway:

Martinsville Speedway, located in Martinsville, Virginia, is one of the most iconic tracks in NASCAR. Known as the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Speedway has a rich history dating back to its opening in 1947. The track's distinctive paperclip shape and close-quarter racing create an exciting atmosphere for fans and drivers alike. As a host of premier events like the ValleyStar 300 and NASCAR Playoff races, Martinsville Speedway continues to be a cornerstone of American motorsports, attracting thousands of fans each year. For more information, visit MartinsvilleSpeedway.com.

About Autos By Nelson:

Autos By Nelson, located in Martinsville, Virginia, is a trusted name in the automotive industry, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Autos By Nelson provides a personalized car-buying experience and exceptional service. The dealership features a diverse inventory of top brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Kia and Mazda. Serving the community for over 40 years, Autos By Nelson is dedicated to meeting the automotive needs of Martinsville and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit AutosByNelson.com.

