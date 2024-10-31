ValleyStar Credit Union Celebrates Successful "Scan Me, Win Me" Car Giveaway for Second Year

ValleyStar Credit Union remains committed to providing our members with innovative programs and memorable experiences. Post this

"We are delighted to congratulate Gail Jones on her well-deserved win," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "Her loyalty to ValleyStar exemplifies the spirit of our community. We want to extend our gratitude to everyone who participated in this year's campaign, making it a remarkable success."

Building on the excitement of last year's event, the "Scan Me, Win Me" campaign once again brought together our members and the community. Participants enjoyed the thrill of the contest, culminating in the excitement of the ValleyStar 300, NASCAR's premier Late Model Stock Car race.

ValleyStar Credit Union remains committed to providing our members with innovative programs and memorable experiences. We look forward to future events that continue to foster community engagement.

ValleyStar Credit Union would like to thank our partners, Martinsville Speedway and Autos By Nelson, for their support in making this campaign a success.

For more information about ValleyStar Credit Union, visit www.valleystar.org.

About ValleyStar Credit Union:

Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit valleystar.org.

About Martinsville Speedway:

Martinsville Speedway, located in Martinsville, Virginia, is one of the most iconic tracks in NASCAR. Known as the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Speedway has a rich history dating back to its opening in 1947. The track's distinctive paperclip shape and close-quarter racing create an exciting atmosphere for fans and drivers alike. As a host of premier events like the ValleyStar 300 and NASCAR Playoff races, Martinsville Speedway continues to be a cornerstone of American motorsports, attracting thousands of fans each year. For more information, visit MartinsvilleSpeedway.com.

About Autos By Nelson:

Autos By Nelson, located in Martinsville, Virginia, is a trusted name in the automotive industry, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Autos By Nelson provides a personalized car-buying experience and exceptional service. The dealership features a diverse inventory of top brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Kia, and Mazda. Serving the community for over 40 years, Autos By Nelson is dedicated to meeting the automotive needs of Martinsville and the surrounding areas. For more information, visit AutosByNelson.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Martin, ValleyStar Credit Union, 1 (540)393-1682, [email protected], www.valleystar.org

SOURCE ValleyStar Credit Union