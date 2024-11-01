ValleyStar Credit Union Champions Community Engagement with Heartfelt Initiatives

"As a community-focused organization, we believe in the importance of coming together to support one another in times of need..." Post this

Additionally, ValleyStar partnered with the Henry County Sheriff's Office to collect supplies for hurricane relief efforts in Western North Carolina. On October 3, ValleyStar employees and deputies from the sheriff's office joined forces at the Martinsville Walmart to purchase essential supplies for those impacted by the storms. Together, they loaded a trailer with items that were sent to support the communities in need, delivered by Sheriff Wayne Davis and his staff to Buncombe County, North Carolina.

In a separate initiative, ValleyStar Credit Union has partnered with God's Pit Crew to collect essential supplies for those affected by the recent storms in Virginia, North Carolina, and other southern states. With another life-threatening storm making landfall, the need for resources continues to grow. ValleyStar is inviting everyone to drop off requested supplies for Blessing Buckets and Children's Play Pails at any branch location until November 1. At the conclusion of the supply drive, ValleyStar will present the collected donations, along with a monetary contribution, to God's Pit Crew.

These events underscore ValleyStar's commitment to community service and highlight the organization's focus on creating meaningful connections. "As a community-focused organization, we believe in the importance of coming together to support one another in times of need," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "Whether it's supporting local businesses or aiding those affected by natural disasters, we strive to make a positive difference."

ValleyStar Credit Union remains dedicated to its mission of fostering community well-being and looks forward to continuing its outreach efforts in the future. For more information about ValleyStar Credit Union and its initiatives, please visit www.valleystar.org.

Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit valleystar.org.

