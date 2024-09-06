ValleyStar Credit Union Donates $8,000 to VACUPAC at Legislative Reception

ValleyStar Credit Union donated $8,000 to the Virginia Credit Union Political Action Committee (VACUPAC) at a legislative event in Roanoke. The donation supports political candidates who back credit union interests and underscores ValleyStar's commitment to advancing favorable policies.
ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValleyStar Credit Union made a significant contribution of $8,000 to the Virginia Credit Union Political Action Committee (VACUPAC) on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. The donation was announced at the Virginia Credit Union League (VACUL) Legislative Reception held in Roanoke.
Several key legislative figures attended the event, including Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-09), Delegate Joe McNamara (R-40), and Delegate Chris Obenshain (R-41). Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative support between credit unions and political leaders.
VACUPAC, the state-level, non-profit, non-partisan political action committee affiliated with the Virginia Credit Union League, is dedicated to supporting political candidates who advocate for credit union interests. The funds contributed by ValleyStar Credit Union will be used to support candidates for the Virginia General Assembly and other statewide offices who are aligned with the values and goals of the credit union sector.
"ValleyStar Credit Union is proud to support VACUPAC and its efforts to promote a legislative environment that is favorable to credit unions and their members," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "Our contribution reflects our commitment to working alongside lawmakers to advance policies that benefit our community and the broader credit union movement."
VACUPAC operates in conjunction with its federal counterpart, the Credit Union Legislative Action Council (CULAC), which focuses on supporting members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and contributing to various congressional leadership funds.
For more information about VACUPAC and its initiatives, visit www.vacul.org/advocate/vacupac.
About ValleyStar Credit Union:
Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit www.valleystar.org.
Media Contact
Jonathan Martin, ValleyStar Credit Union, 1 (540)393-1682, [email protected], www.valleystar.org
SOURCE ValleyStar Credit Union
