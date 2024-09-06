ValleyStar Credit Union Donates $8,000 to VACUPAC at Legislative Reception

The funds contributed by ValleyStar Credit Union will be used to support candidates for the Virginia General Assembly and other statewide offices who are aligned with the values and goals of the credit union sector. Post this

VACUPAC, the state-level, non-profit, non-partisan political action committee affiliated with the Virginia Credit Union League, is dedicated to supporting political candidates who advocate for credit union interests. The funds contributed by ValleyStar Credit Union will be used to support candidates for the Virginia General Assembly and other statewide offices who are aligned with the values and goals of the credit union sector.

"ValleyStar Credit Union is proud to support VACUPAC and its efforts to promote a legislative environment that is favorable to credit unions and their members," said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. "Our contribution reflects our commitment to working alongside lawmakers to advance policies that benefit our community and the broader credit union movement."

VACUPAC operates in conjunction with its federal counterpart, the Credit Union Legislative Action Council (CULAC), which focuses on supporting members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and contributing to various congressional leadership funds.

Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit www.valleystar.org.

Jonathan Martin, ValleyStar Credit Union, 1 (540)393-1682

