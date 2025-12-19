ValleyStar Credit Union Expands Partnership with Patrick & Henry Community College by Donating $20,000 to Support Student Financial Education

Education is one of our core pillars, and empowering students with financial knowledge helps our entire community grow. Post this

To support this initiative, ValleyStar Credit Union is donating $20,000 to the P&HCC Foundation to enhance financial literacy resources and bolster student success initiatives.

"We are grateful for ValleyStar's continued commitment to our students. Expanding this partnership will provide meaningful financial education that empowers our campus community and supports long-term student success."

— Dr. Greg Hodges, President, Patrick & Henry Community College

ValleyStar Credit Union CEO Mike Warrell highlighted the significance of this investment in the future, "We are thrilled to contribute positively to this community. Education is one of our core pillars and ensuring today's youth have a strong financial foundation is incredibly important to us. This partnership allows us to equip students with real-life financial skills that will benefit them long after graduation."

This collaborative initiative reflects a shared commitment between ValleyStar Credit Union and P&HCC to enhance community strength through education, empowerment, and long-term personal success.

