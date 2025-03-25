ValleyStar Credit Union Hosts Annual All-Team Meeting, Builds and Donates 25 Bikes to Local Boys & Girls Clubs

"We're proud to combine our annual meeting with an event that gives back to the community," said Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union. Post this

A total of 25 bikes were successfully built, and two additional bikes (still in their boxes) were also donated to support the club's mission of serving local children.

"We're proud to combine our annual meeting with an event that gives back to the community," said Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union. "While the meeting provided an important opportunity to update our employees on the credit union's progress and goals for the coming year, it was equally fulfilling to see our team come together for a cause that will directly impact children in the communities we serve."

Marisa Womack, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge, expressed her gratitude for the donation. "On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, we would like to thank ValleyStar Credit Union for their generous donation of bikes," she said. "We graciously accept this donation. Thank you for loving our young children and helping them ride their way to a great future and success. Receiving a new bike was a big deal for many of our club members who never owned a bike until now."

The donated bikes have each found a home with a child, allowing them to enjoy their new bikes at their personal residences.

About ValleyStar Credit Union:

Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit valleystar.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge provide life-changing programs and services to children and teens in the Martinsville and Henry County area. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Through after-school programs, mentorship, and community-based initiatives, we offer a safe space where young people can grow, learn, and thrive. For more information, visit www.bgcbr.org.

