ValleyStar Credit Union Launches Exciting "Scan Me Win Me" Car Giveaway for 2025 Toyota Camry

"We are excited to bring back 'Scan Me Win Me' with a fantastic new car as a prize," said Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union. "This campaign is all about connecting with our community and providing exciting opportunities. Whether you're a long-time member or discovering us for the first time, everyone has a chance to win big!"

Three lucky finalists will be drawn and awarded exclusive suite tickets to the upcoming ValleyStar 300 race at the legendary Martinsville Speedway on September 27, 2025. On race day, finalists will each receive a car key, with the excitement of only one key starting the brand new 2025 Toyota Camry.

Key Giveaway Details:

What: Win a 2025 Toyota Camry through the "Scan Me Win Me" giveaway

How to Enter: Scan the QR code at participating locations or visit scanmewinme.com

Eligibility: Open to Virginia residents aged 18 and older

Deadline: Entries must be submitted by September 21, 2025

Final Event: Three finalists will be selected to compete for the car at the ValleyStar 300 race on September 27, 2025

ValleyStar Credit Union proudly sponsors the ValleyStar 300, part of NASCAR's rich history, further demonstrating its commitment to the local community and motorsports.

For additional information, including complete rules and details on how to enter the giveaway, please visit scanmewinme.com .

About ValleyStar Credit Union:

All across Virginia, ValleyStar Credit Union has been serving businesses and families since 1953. It's our mission to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. We want to get beyond the dry language of mortgages, loans, accounts, and credit cards to what you really care about – the house you'd love to own, the bigger car, the credit card that works with your lifestyle, reaching that goal of a law degree, owning a small business, or a secure retirement. If you can dream it, we can help you achieve it.

We are also committed to supporting and serving the communities where you live and work so that, together, we can strive to lead better, more financially secure lives. When you speak to a ValleyStar employee, you'll understand what makes us different. We all have goals, and our goal is to figure out the smartest and easiest way for you to achieve yours. We're always trying to be better to help make your life better.

Founded on the principle of mutual benefit, credit unions return earnings to members in the form of lower loan rates, higher interest on deposits, and lower fees. With ValleyStar Credit Union, you get less charges and more value.

Media Contact:

Steve Hildebrand

ValleyStar Credit Union

Phone: (540) 988-2485

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.valleystar.org/

*Join us today and take your chance to Scan. Win. Drive away a winner!

