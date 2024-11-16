ValleyStar Credit Union Makes 60th Birthday A Day to Remember at the ValleyStar 300

ValleyStar Credit Union made a lifelong racing fan's dream come true by arranging a special experience at the ValleyStar 300 for his 60th birthday.
MARTINSVILLE, Va., Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValleyStar Credit Union was honored to make a dream come true for a lifelong racing fan and military veteran, Lee Barbrey. His heartfelt story was shared by his wife, Cheryl, leading to an unforgettable day at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. In celebration of his 60th birthday, Lee's passion for racing and dedication to his family, community, and country came full circle as ValleyStar arranged an experience that would make any race enthusiast's dreams come true.
Cheryl's letter, detailing her husband's enduring love for the sport and his lifetime of service and perseverance, touched the ValleyStar Marketing team. Inspired by her request, ValleyStar created a unique experience that allowed Lee to immerse himself fully in the racing atmosphere. He enjoyed the race from ValleyStar's exclusive corporate suite, which provided a spectacular view of the action. The highlight of the day was when Lee was invited to wave the green flag for a qualifying race, marking an unforgettable moment as he signaled the start with passion and pride. He and his wife also got the rare opportunity to go down to pit row, seeing the cars up close and experiencing the adrenaline of race day from the perspective of the drivers and their crews.
"Our goal at ValleyStar Credit Union has always been to give back to our community in meaningful ways, and it was truly our privilege to celebrate Lee's birthday in a way that aligned with his love for racing," said Susan Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer. "It was a wonderful reminder of why we do what we do, and we're grateful to Cheryl for reaching out and sharing Lee's story with us."
With over 30 years of military service, overcoming cancer and a heart condition, and being a pillar of his community, Lee's resilience and commitment to his passions exemplify ValleyStar's core values of community, leadership, and mutual success. ValleyStar is proud to play a role in making memories that honor such an inspiring individual.
This ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was a special event for many reasons, and thanks to people like Cheryl and Lee Barbrey, it was filled with unforgettable moments that remind us all of the spirit and unity of the racing community.
About ValleyStar Credit Union:
Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit valleystar.org.
