ValleyStar Credit Union Makes 60th Birthday A Day to Remember at the ValleyStar 300

"Our goal at ValleyStar Credit Union has always been to give back to our community in meaningful ways..." Post this

"Our goal at ValleyStar Credit Union has always been to give back to our community in meaningful ways, and it was truly our privilege to celebrate Lee's birthday in a way that aligned with his love for racing," said Susan Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer. "It was a wonderful reminder of why we do what we do, and we're grateful to Cheryl for reaching out and sharing Lee's story with us."

With over 30 years of military service, overcoming cancer and a heart condition, and being a pillar of his community, Lee's resilience and commitment to his passions exemplify ValleyStar's core values of community, leadership, and mutual success. ValleyStar is proud to play a role in making memories that honor such an inspiring individual.

This ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was a special event for many reasons, and thanks to people like Cheryl and Lee Barbrey, it was filled with unforgettable moments that remind us all of the spirit and unity of the racing community.

About ValleyStar Credit Union:

Since 1953, the ValleyStar team has guided, educated, and stood by its members to make banking and managing your finances as easy and convenient as possible. ValleyStar is a full-service financial institution that offers consumer and commercial products and services. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, ValleyStar operates digital banking services and six physical locations. For more information, visit valleystar.org.

Media Contact

Erin Stover, ValleyStar Credit Union, 1 (540)986-6612, [email protected], www.valleystar.org

SOURCE ValleyStar Credit Union