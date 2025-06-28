ValleyStar Credit Union Raises $41,000 for Children's Miracle Network at 29th Annual Golf Tournament

"Nothing is more powerful than when partnership meets purpose," said Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union. Post this

"We are incredibly grateful to ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support of Children's Miracle Network at Carilion Children's," said Macy Ware. "ValleyStar's generosity directly impacts the lives of children in Southwest and Central Virginia by helping provide life-saving care, critical equipment, and hope to families when they need it most. Their commitment to our mission truly helps us change kids' health and change the future."

"2025 marks ValleyStar Credit Union's 30th year of partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union. "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire ValleyStar family, I am honored to announce a donation of $41,000. Over the years, this long-standing partnership has resulted in more than $600,000 in charitable giving. Nothing is more powerful than when partnership meets purpose. Together, we've made a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families throughout Southwest Virginia. That impact reflects one of the most important values of the credit union industry: people helping people. We look forward to continuing this spirit of giving for years to come."

The golf tournament remains one of ValleyStar's most impactful community fundraising traditions. All proceeds from the event stay local, supporting CMN's partner hospitals that serve children across the region.

ValleyStar extends a heartfelt thank you to all sponsors, players, and volunteers who helped make this year's event a success.

