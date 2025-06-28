ValleyStar Credit Union Raises $41,000 for Children's Miracle Network at 29th Annual Golf Tournament

ValleyStar Credit Union's 29th Annual Golf Tournament, held at Chatmoss Country Club, raised $41,000 to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Proceeds support life-saving care and equipment for children in Southwest and Central Virginia. A check was presented to CMN representative Macy Ware on June 26, 2025.
MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValleyStar Credit Union announced today that its 29th Annual Golf Tournament, held on May 8, 2025, at Chatmoss Country Club, raised $41,000 in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN). The donation will help fund life-saving medical care, equipment, and programs for children treated at local CMN hospitals.
A check presentation was held on June 26 at ValleyStar's Martinsville branch, where the funds were presented to Macy Ware, Development Manager for Children's Miracle Network at Carilion Clinic.
"We are incredibly grateful to ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support of Children's Miracle Network at Carilion Children's," said Macy Ware. "ValleyStar's generosity directly impacts the lives of children in Southwest and Central Virginia by helping provide life-saving care, critical equipment, and hope to families when they need it most. Their commitment to our mission truly helps us change kids' health and change the future."
"2025 marks ValleyStar Credit Union's 30th year of partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union. "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire ValleyStar family, I am honored to announce a donation of $41,000. Over the years, this long-standing partnership has resulted in more than $600,000 in charitable giving. Nothing is more powerful than when partnership meets purpose. Together, we've made a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families throughout Southwest Virginia. That impact reflects one of the most important values of the credit union industry: people helping people. We look forward to continuing this spirit of giving for years to come."
The golf tournament remains one of ValleyStar's most impactful community fundraising traditions. All proceeds from the event stay local, supporting CMN's partner hospitals that serve children across the region.
ValleyStar extends a heartfelt thank you to all sponsors, players, and volunteers who helped make this year's event a success.
About ValleyStar Credit Union
ValleyStar Credit Union has been serving families and businesses since 1953. With a mission of "Employees First. Members Benefit," ValleyStar is committed to improving lives and communities through financial services, volunteerism, and charitable giving.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.
Media Contact:
Erin Stover
Digital Marketing Strategist
ValleyStar Credit Union
[email protected]
www.valleystar.org
Available for interviews upon request
Media Contact
Erin Stover, ValleyStar Credit Union, 1 5407977393, [email protected], www.valleystar.org
SOURCE ValleyStar Credit Union
Share this article