VaLogic Bio Acquires Facility Logix to Expand Life Sciences Facility Services

"The successful relationship between our firms has grown over many years of supporting mutual clients in Maryland," said VaLogic Bio CEO Bill Robertson. "We are excited to permanently join forces, expand our services, and build on Pat's respected leadership and national market expertise." Post this

As part of the acquisition, Pat Larrabee, formerly the CEO and founder of Facility Logix, will become the Vice President of Advisory Services and join the VaLogic Bio leadership team.

The former Facility Logix team will continue to operate out of its Montgomery County, Maryland office in Burtonsville. With its proven track record, the team will continue to deliver high-quality, conflict-free services, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted transition for existing clients and partners.

"The successful relationship between our firms has developed over many years of working together to support mutual clients in the Maryland market," noted VaLogic Bio CEO Bill Robertson. "We are enthusiastic about permanently joining forces and further expanding our services and client base. Pat is well respected as a trusted advisor and leader and has deep national market knowledge."

"We are excited about joining forces with VaLogic Bio," commented Larrabee.

With the acquisition of Facility Logix, VaLogic Bio's team now totals 72 employees, with offices in Texas and two offices in Maryland. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in VaLogic Bio's unwavering commitment to simplifying compliance and ensuring peace of mind for life sciences organizations. By combining the strengths of both companies, VaLogic Bio is well-positioned to lead the industry in delivering innovative, efficient, and compliant solutions for life sciences facilities.

"I am very proud of our team's capabilities and our portfolio of work over the past two decades," said Larrabee. "And with the added capabilities of VaLogic Bio and the financial support of 424 Capital, we are poised to capture additional market share."

For more information about the acquisition or to learn more about the services offered by VaLogic Bio, please visit http://www.valogicbio.com

Media Contact

Tyler Johnson, VaLogic, 240-529-1673, [email protected], www.valogicbio.com

SOURCE VaLogic