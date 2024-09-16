VaLogic Bio Acquires Facility Logix to Expand Life Sciences Facility Services

With acquisition, VaLogic Bio will leverage Facility Logix's current service offerings to build a market-leading, full-service outsourced solutions platform.
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VaLogic Bio, a platform company of 424 Capital and a leading provider of compliance and SaaS services to the life sciences industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Facility Logix (FLGX), a renowned firm specializing in planning, developing, and project management for life sciences facilities. This acquisition aligns with VaLogic Bio's strategic vision to enhance its capabilities and broaden its footprint in the life sciences sector.
With this acquisition, VaLogic Bio will leverage Facility Logix's current service offerings to build a market-leading, full-service outsourced solutions platform. This platform aims to enable life science and biotechnology companies to remain GMP compliant through advisory, project management, procurement, technical equipment servicing, facility design/engineering and construction, environmental monitoring, and CQV services. These services will help clients run their labs and manufacturing suites more efficiently, allowing them to focus on advancing life-saving therapeutics. The combined company provides clients an unparalleled suite of services, from initial facility concept to operational readiness and ongoing compliance.
As part of the acquisition, Pat Larrabee, formerly the CEO and founder of Facility Logix, will become the Vice President of Advisory Services and join the VaLogic Bio leadership team.
The former Facility Logix team will continue to operate out of its Montgomery County, Maryland office in Burtonsville. With its proven track record, the team will continue to deliver high-quality, conflict-free services, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted transition for existing clients and partners.
"The successful relationship between our firms has developed over many years of working together to support mutual clients in the Maryland market," noted VaLogic Bio CEO Bill Robertson. "We are enthusiastic about permanently joining forces and further expanding our services and client base. Pat is well respected as a trusted advisor and leader and has deep national market knowledge."
"We are excited about joining forces with VaLogic Bio," commented Larrabee.
With the acquisition of Facility Logix, VaLogic Bio's team now totals 72 employees, with offices in Texas and two offices in Maryland. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in VaLogic Bio's unwavering commitment to simplifying compliance and ensuring peace of mind for life sciences organizations. By combining the strengths of both companies, VaLogic Bio is well-positioned to lead the industry in delivering innovative, efficient, and compliant solutions for life sciences facilities.
"I am very proud of our team's capabilities and our portfolio of work over the past two decades," said Larrabee. "And with the added capabilities of VaLogic Bio and the financial support of 424 Capital, we are poised to capture additional market share."
For more information about the acquisition or to learn more about the services offered by VaLogic Bio, please visit http://www.valogicbio.com
