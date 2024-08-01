VaLogic Bio Acquires Superior Laboratory Services, Inc.

SLSI, renowned for its laboratory design, construction, and certification services, brings over two decades of industry excellence to VaLogic.
FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VaLogic Bio, a leader in GMP compliance and technology solutions for the life science industry, proudly announces the acquisition of Superior Laboratory Services, Inc. (SLSI). This strategic move underscores VaLogic's commitment to delivering top-tier GMP compliance services and innovative solutions across the US. SLSI, renowned for its laboratory design, construction, and certification services, brings over two decades of industry excellence to VaLogic. Their expertise in USP standards and pharmaceutical laboratory solutions will enhance VaLogic's service offerings.
"We are thrilled to welcome SLSI to the VaLogic family," said Bill Robertson, CEO of VaLogic. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to provide unmatched quality of services and support to our industry partners."
The former SLSI office, located at 1710 Preston Road, Suite A, Pasadena, TX 77503, remains open and fully operational. Under the VaLogic name and ownership, we are committed to maintaining the high standards of service that SLSI clients have come to expect. Whether you are a current client or exploring our services for the first time, you can rely on our experienced team to meet your laboratory needs with professionalism and expertise.
What This Means for SLSI Clients
- Seamless Transition: Existing services and ongoing projects will continue without interruption. Our dedicated team at the Pasadena office is here to support you every step of the way.
- Enhanced Services: As part of VaLogic, we can now offer an expanded range of biotechnical and laboratory services, leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry best practices.
- Customer Commitment: Our commitment to customer satisfaction remains our top priority. You will continue receiving personalized attention and customized solutions tailored to your requirements.
VaLogic Services
VaLogic provides a comprehensive suite of services to support our clients' biotechnical and laboratory needs. Our offerings include, but are not limited to:
- Laboratory Design and Validation
- Equipment Qualification and Calibration
- Temperature Mapping and Monitoring
- Regulatory Compliance and Consulting
- Custom Laboratory Solutions
Media Contact
Jeff Wells, Regional Vice President, VaLogic, (713) 477-9247, [email protected], https://valogicbio.com/
SOURCE VaLogic
