VaLogic Bio Acquires Superior Laboratory Services, Inc.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to provide unmatched quality of services and support to our industry partners." - Bill Robertson, CEO, VaLogic

The former SLSI office, located at 1710 Preston Road, Suite A, Pasadena, TX 77503, remains open and fully operational. Under the VaLogic name and ownership, we are committed to maintaining the high standards of service that SLSI clients have come to expect. Whether you are a current client or exploring our services for the first time, you can rely on our experienced team to meet your laboratory needs with professionalism and expertise.

What This Means for SLSI Clients

Seamless Transition: Existing services and ongoing projects will continue without interruption. Our dedicated team at the Pasadena office is here to support you every step of the way.

Enhanced Services: As part of VaLogic, we can now offer an expanded range of biotechnical and laboratory services, leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry best practices.

Customer Commitment: Our commitment to customer satisfaction remains our top priority. You will continue receiving personalized attention and customized solutions tailored to your requirements.

VaLogic Services

VaLogic provides a comprehensive suite of services to support our clients' biotechnical and laboratory needs. Our offerings include, but are not limited to:

Laboratory Design and Validation

Equipment Qualification and Calibration

Temperature Mapping and Monitoring

Regulatory Compliance and Consulting

Custom Laboratory Solutions

Media Contact

Jeff Wells, Regional Vice President, VaLogic, (713) 477-9247, [email protected], https://valogicbio.com/

SOURCE VaLogic