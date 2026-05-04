VALOR Applauds Presidential Executive Order Accelerating Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, Calls for Swift Implementation to Save Veteran Lives

An executive order is a starting line, not a finish line. VALOR and its member organizations stand ready to work with every partner – in the White House, on Capitol Hill, and across the Administration – to see this through. Post this

Veterans are one of the most vulnerable populations when it comes to mental health. Since 2001, over 140,000 veterans have died by suicide, and 29% of post-9/11 veterans are known to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The disproportionate incidence of PTSD among veterans is also a driver of the disproportionate incidence of suicide among them. We lose no less than 17 and by some estimates as many as 44 U.S. veterans to suicide every day, at nearly double the rate of non-veteran Americans lost to suicide each year.

"This is a meaningful and long-overdue step," said Amber Capone, VETS co-founder and CEO. "For years, veterans and their families have shared their search for healing outside the traditional system. That transparency – combined with the urgency of the crisis – is what has driven ibogaine into serious scientific and policy consideration."

This executive order recognizes what veterans, researchers, and clinicians have said for years: science, not stigma, must drive mental health policy. And it moves that principle from conversation to action.

"The Navy SEAL Foundation welcomes the President's executive order accelerating psychedelic-assisted therapy research and expanding the VA's role in clinical trials," said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. "Our community has lost too many teammates to the invisible wounds of war. Rigorous science, paired with safe and responsible access, has the potential to save lives, and our warriors and their families deserve the very best of what modern medicine can offer."

Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of Green Beret Foundation, said: "At Green Beret Foundation, we see the full picture of what our Green Berets carry home with them, and we know that for too many of our warriors and their families, the battle does not end when they return. This executive order gives us real hope that the men and women who gave so much will finally have access to treatments that can meet the depth of what they are dealing with. We are grateful to President Trump for hearing the call of our veteran community and taking action. We are committed to making sure the promise of this moment is carried all the way through to the soldiers and families who need it most."

"Wounded Warrior Project believes every veteran deserves access to the most effective evidence-based treatment to cure post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and improve their quality of life," said Walter Piatt, CEO, Wounded Warrior Project. "Healing looks different for every warrior, and our mission is to meet veterans where they are with care that is individualized, compassionate, and rooted in science. The Administration's willingness to expand federal research into psychedelic-assisted therapies and improve the efficiency of rescheduling FDA approved drugs are important steps toward identifying safe and innovative paths to healing for our nation's warriors."

The executive order establishes a set of concrete federal directives that align directly with VALOR's legislative priorities:

Prioritizes FDA review of psychedelic drugs that have received Breakthrough Therapy designation through Commissioner's National Priority Vouchers, ensuring red tape does not delay the gold-standard review of promising therapies.

Opens a Right to Try pathway for eligible patients to access investigational psychedelic drugs – including ibogaine compounds – under the landmark law President Trump signed during his first term.

Commits $50 million through HHS's Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to match state-level investments in psychedelic research for populations with serious mental illness.

Directs HHS, FDA, and the VA to collaborate with the private sector to increase clinical trial participation, data sharing, and real-world evidence generation for psychedelic therapies, with priority given to drugs that have received Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Tasks the Attorney General with initiating rescheduling reviews upon successful completion of Phase 3 clinical trials, so that approved therapies can reach patients without unnecessary delay.

While celebrating this progress, VALOR is calling on Congress, state legislatures, and federal agencies to match the urgency of the executive order with sustained, durable action. VALOR urges:

Congress to codify and fully fund the priorities set forth in the executive order, including sustained investment in veteran-focused clinical trials and research infrastructure.

State legislatures to pass enabling legislation that establishes research programs eligible to receive federal ARPA-H matching funds.

The Department of Veterans Affairs to move quickly on clinical trial partnerships and to ensure veterans have a clear pathway to emerging, evidence-based treatments.

The FDA and DEA to act without delay in establishing Right to Try protocols and rescheduling pathways, so that regulatory timing does not lag behind urgent patient needs.

An executive order is a starting line, not a finish line. VALOR and its member organizations stand ready to work with every partner – in the White House, on Capitol Hill, and across the Administration – to see this through. Strength in unity. Change in action. That is what this moment requires, and it is what those who've served deserve.

Dr. Kyleanne Hunter, CEO of IAVA, said: "IAVA is thrilled for this historic step in addressing the complex healthcare issues our veterans face. We have long been advocates for alternative therapies and IAVA is excited to see the positive impacts this executive order will have: immediately with veterans' increased access to rigorous clinical trials and long term with a decrease of the more than 6,000 veterans that die by suicide every year."

Sherry Whidby, Executive Director of Light Up to Live Foundation, said: "Light Up To Live Foundation is honored to collaborate with VETS as a veteran partner organization, as well as participating in the VALOR Coalition. This is a milestone moment in history for our military veterans in the advancement of psychedelic therapy treatment. We are extremely proud to play a small role in this huge effort to lead change."

"Home Base is proud to stand with VALOR in recognizing this meaningful step forward for veterans and families impacted by PTSD and TBI," said Michael Allard, COO of HomeBase. "Every day, we see both the progress that is possible – and the gaps that remain – as brain health care continues to operate at an AM radio level in a digital world. Emerging research, including the promise of psychedelic therapies, offers a powerful opportunity to accelerate healing. With continued support and investment, we can help unlock new pathways to recovery and deliver the hope our veterans and their families deserve."

About VALOR

The Veterans Alliance for Leadership, Outreach, and Recovery (VALOR) is a national coalition uniting veteran service organizations, researchers, and policy advocates to transform mental healthcare for those who have served. Founded by Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), the Navy SEAL Foundation, the Green Beret Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project, VALOR advances legislative and regulatory reforms that prioritize evidence-based, medically supervised treatments for PTSD, TBI, and related conditions.

Strength in Unity. Change in Action. Learn more at supportvalor.org or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Veterans Alliance for Leadership, Outreach, and Recovery (VALOR), 1 6508636887, [email protected], http://supportvalor.org

SOURCE Veterans Alliance for Leadership, Outreach, and Recovery (VALOR)